Listen: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Revival Cast Recording Available Now

The Broadway Cast Recording for the New York City Center Encores! revival of Once Upon a Mattress is available now! The album has been released physically and digitally, and can be purchased at www.centerstagerecords.com.

Listen to the album below!

The recording features the cast of the Hudson Theatre run, including two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster as Princess Winnifred, along with Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus the Silent, Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain, Will Chase as Sir Harry, Daniel Breaker as the Jester, and Brooks Ashmanskas as the Wizard. The ensemble includes Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Taylor Marie Daniel, Cicily Daniels, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda LaMotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The recording also features orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, who scored the work's 1996 Broadway revival. Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as Music Supervisor, with Annbritt duChateau as Music Director and Kimberlee Wertz as Music Coordinator. Music Contractor is Jill Del'Abate.

Track List

ACT I

1. Overture

2. Prologue / Many Moons Ago

3. Jester’s Introduction

4. Opening for a Princess

5. In a Little While

6. In a Little While (Reprise)

7. Shy

8. Sensitivity

9. The Swamps of Home

10. Normandy

11. Spanish Panic

12. Song of Love

ACT II

13. Entr’acte / Quiet

14. Happily Ever After

15. Man to Man Talk

16. Very Soft Shoes

17. Yesterday I Loved You

18. Nightingale Lullaby

19. Finale

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen's “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon a Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

The musical, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1959, launched the career of Carol Burnett, who starred in the work's original Off-Broadway and Broadway bows along with a string of live TV productions. The musical has since become a favorite at high schools and theatre groups around the world. This revival featured a book adaptation penned by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

The revival was choreographed by Lorin Latarro; and featured scenic designer David Zinn; Costume Designer Andrea Hood; sound designer Kai Harada; hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas; and physical comedy and effect designer Skylar Fox. Lighting designer is Justin Townsend. Cody Renard Richard is production stage manager, and casting is by The Telsey Office's Craig Burns.