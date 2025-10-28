Listen: Jackie Burns Releases 'Shotgun' From New Musical HARD ROAD TO HEAVEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jackie Burns delivers “Shotgun,” the first single from the upcoming musical Hard Road to Heaven. Now streaming on all platforms, the track blends Broadway drama with an authentic country sound. Listen here!

Penned by David Spangler and Marty Dodson—whose #1 country hits include Billy Currington’s “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and Kenny Chesney’s “Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven”—“Shotgun” marks the beginning of a musical project rooted in Nashville songwriting tradition.

“With ‘Shotgun,’ we wanted a song that could stand tall on country radio and also serve the story of the show. It’s a bridge between Nashville and Broadway,” said producer Gary Reamey of SNG Music.

“Singing this music has been an extraordinary experience. It’s country at its core, and I’m thrilled to bring it to both Nashville and Broadway audiences,” added Jackie Burns.

Hard Road to Heaven is produced by SNG Music, the Nashville publisher whose roster of writers has scored 17 #1 country singles and cuts with Tim McGRaw, Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Carrie Underwood.

The show, which premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse, follows country superstar Jenny Dixon as she struggles between the demands of fame and the gospel roots she left behind. Plans are in the works to transfer the production to New York City in 2026, with SNG Music's Reamey producing, Cody Lassen & Associates executive producing, and KGM Theatrical general managing.