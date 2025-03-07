Exclusive: Jackie Burns and More in HARD ROAD TO HEAVEN at Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We have your exclusive first look at Hard Road to Heaven at Bucks County Playhouse! The production officially opens Saturday, March 8 and runs through March 23. Check out the photos below!

“Hard Road to Heaven” is the first production in the Playhouse’s 2025 Season, which includes five, self-produced original productions in the 2025 subscription series, and represents a calendar shift for the Playhouse as it becomes a year-round producing theater.

Nashville meets Broadway in the new country musical, “Hard Road To Heaven.” With songwriters from both the musical theatre and country music worlds, “Hard Road to Heaven” is a powerful new musical that explores the heart and soul of country music through the themes of fame, family, and faith. Jenny Dixon, the reigning queen of country, navigates the ups and downs of a superstar career and the gospel-singing family she left behind. With unforgettable songs and a gripping narrative, “Hard Road to Heaven” is a tale of ambition, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

“Hard Road to Heaven” features a book by Willy Holtzman and score by David Spangler, the late Jerry Taylor and Marty Dodson. Christian Parker serves as dramaturg. The playhouse production features choreography by Brandon Kelly and direction by Jackson Gay.

The cast includes Jackie Burns as Jenny Dixon, Leah Hocking as Linnell Dixon, Elizabeth Teeter as Anna Grace Dixon, J. Robert Spencer as Hank Dixon, Bryan Fenkart as Jimmy Lee Stanley, Jerry Dixon as Charlie Morgan, Nathaniel Hackmann as Kellin Wayne and Marcus Gladney Jr. as Marcus Dorsey.

Rounding out the cast is Imani Brissett, Brad Greer, Alec Ludacka, Christopher McCrewell, Claire Neumann, Shannon Mullen and Cecilia Trippiedi.

The creative team includes Riw Rakkulchon (Set Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair/Wig Design), and Jacob Yates (Music Supervisor). Avery Trunko is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA.