Listen: DRAG: THE MUSICAL Live Cast Album Available Now

In celebration of Drag: The Musical’s dynamite Off-Broadway run at New World Stages, Drag: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording) is now available via PEG Records/Warner. Listen to the album below!

Produced by Liza Minnelli (who is also co-producer of the live show) and co-creator Tomas Costanza, with Nicholas Kaiser as executive producer, ‘Drag: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording)’ will allow fans who have fallen in love with the raucous, empowering and joyous show to relive the magic over and over again.

Including two songs new to the production, “One of the Boys” and “The Showdown”, ‘Drag: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording)’ features show creator and drag legend Alaska Thunderfuck and the iconic Liza Minnelli, as well as a mix of the drag and theater legends who brought Drag: The Musical to life throughout its Off-Broadway domination including Nick Adams, Adam Pascal, Beau Coddou, Dylan Patterson, Eddie Korbich, J. Elaine Marcos, Jan Sport, Jujubee, Lagoona Bloo, Kodiak Thompson, Luxx Noir London, Nicholas Kraft, Nick Laughlin, Peli Naomi Woods, Tamika Lawrence, Teddy Wilson Jr. and Cameron Mitchell Bell. The album is also engineered by two-time Tony-nominee Drew Levy, and mixed by Davey Badiuk.

Drag: The Musical, written by Alaska alongside Costanza and frequent collaborator Ashley Gordon, tells the tale of two rival drag bars coming to blows amidst financial struggles. But underneath the glamorous costumes (courtesy of legendary designer Marco Marco), beautiful wigs, and exquisite make-up is a story of acceptance, self-identity, and the power of community.

And armed with music that emulsifies the energies of Queen, Meatloaf, The New York Dolls, and Rocky Horror, Drag: The Musical became a buzzed-about smash hit when it came to Off-Broadway this past October (following two successful runs at Los Angeles’ The Bourbon Room, and an initial studio soundtrack recording which predated the stage show).

Drag: The Musical will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, April 27, 2025. At the time of closing, the production will have played 215 performances and 24 previews- read reviews here.