Line: Calling All Actors Who Move!

Are you looking to improve your dance skills? Join us at our online Compass: Dance for Movers Fall Session and learn from Broadway performers and educators Nina Goldman (The Phantom of the Opera), Ryan Kasprzak (Hamilton), and LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (The Lion King)! What is Compass?

The Performing Arts Project's online Compass: Dance for Movers program provides beginner- to beginner/intermediate-level dance technique training from a world-class faculty in a supportive environment in order to help guide you on your journey to becoming a more skilled and confident dancer. Who will be teaching at Compass? Broadway performers and educators Nina Goldman (The Phantom of the Opera), Ryan Kasprzak (Hamilton), and LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (The Lion King).

Compass Program Information Instead of a drop-in class format with different students in each class, Compass offers six weeks of consistency in your training with classes tailored to the specific needs of the group. All classes will be held live online Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 29th - November 5th, last 1.5 hours, and use the same format we were able to master during our summer intensives.

To attend, all you need is a computer connected to the internet and a bit of space to move around in and get your groove on. For more information, contact Juliet Gray at info@performingartsproject.com or visit performingartsproject.com/programs/compass-dance-for-movers-2.

