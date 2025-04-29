Linda Lavin Memorial Celebration to Take Place at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Linda Lavin, Tony Award winner and beloved performer, will be honored and celebrated on Monday, May 5th from 1:00-3:00PM at the Ambassador Theatre at a public memorial service.

The afternoon will be filled with performances by stars of stage and screen, and close friends of the performer will share personal stories of their time together. The celebration will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Lavin passed away on December 29, 2024 at age 87. Read her full obituary here.

In her career, Linda Lavin won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987. She was a six-time Tony Award nominee for her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. In 2017, Linda was seen in Candide, directed by Hal Prince. Her final screen project was Hulu's Mid-Century Modern, also starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

