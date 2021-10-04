Lincoln Center Announces Passport To The Arts Fall Season

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announces the Passport to the Arts Fall 2021 season, with free classes, performances, and custom-designed experiences for children, teens and adults with disabilities and their families. For more information, visit LincolnCenter.org/Passport.

Passport to the Arts provides a welcoming, accessible, and affordable introduction to the performing arts at Lincoln Center at no cost. Families attend dance, music, or drama classes, watch exclusive performances, check out behind-the-scenes content, and even meet performers. Programs include everything from in-person viewings of Cinderella and The Magic Flute to behind the scenes clips from Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, classes, explorations of site-specific theater, and movement workshops with renowned dancers and musicians. This season includes programs from partners across the Lincoln Center campus and beyond: American Ballet Theatre, CO/LAB Theater Group, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center Theater, the Metropolitan Opera, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the New York City Ballet, and the New York Philharmonic.

"Creating space for audiences with disabilities and an equitable experience for everyone at Lincoln Center is at the forefront of our work, whether in the digital space or in-person. We're so honored to bring together audiences with disabilities with artists from across the country and around the world" said Laura Sloan, Accessibility Manager, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "As we return this fall, we are thrilled to continue to offer such a wide variety of programming, with something for everyone to enjoy and discover."

All programs are inclusively designed and open only to families with children, teens or adults with disabilities; virtual programs take place via Zoom. Attendees who secure tickets to in-person events will be required to follow the safety protocols of the presenting organization. To best meet the needs of our audiences, families receive pre-visit materials, including social narratives, photos, and links before each program to aid in preparing for new experiences.

Passport to the Arts Fall 2021 Programs:

Adapted Dance Workshop with American Ballet Theatre

Saturday, October 16 at 11:00am ET

Virtual Program

Join American Ballet Theatre (ABT) teaching artists for an interactive dance workshop where participants will explore the characters and choreography from ABT's popular ballet Coppélia.

WeBop "Swing" with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Sunday, October 17 at 10:30am ET

Virtual Program

This WeBop "Swing" session is designed for children aged six to nine years old. During this interactive, small group program, led by musicians, families will be immersed in an authentic jazz experience by dancing to the swing rhythm, singing the blues, improvising on homemade instruments, scatting and more!

Opera Fairy Tales: Cinderella with the Metropolitan Opera Guild

Saturday, October 30 at 11:00am (ages 8-12) and 1pm (teens and adults) ET

Virtual Program

Join Metropolitan Opera Guild Teaching Artists in a fun and interactive journey through the classic fairy tale Cendrillon. Explore the characters, emotions, and music of this classic opera, with recorded performances and engaging activities.

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady with Lincoln Center Theater

Saturday, November 6 at 10:30am ET

Virtual Program

Join us for an interactive workshop including video clips about Lincoln Center Theater's Tony Award-nominated 2018 production of the classic musical My Fair Lady. Led by Lincoln Center Theater teaching artists Daniel and Patrick Lazour, we will meet the main character, Eliza Doolittle, explore the show's central theme of transformation, and create songs and sounds inspired by the musical world of My Fair Lady.

WeBop "Swing" with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Sunday, November 7 at 10:00am ET

Virtual Program

This WeBop "Swing" session is designed for children aged two to five years old. During this interactive, small group program, led by musicians, you will be immersed in an authentic jazz experience by dancing to the swing rhythm, singing the blues, improvising on your homemade instruments, scatting and more!

WeBop "Improvisation" with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Sunday, November 7 at 12:00pm ET

Virtual Program

WeBop's "Improvisation" session is designed for children 6 to 9 years old. During this interactive, small group class led by jazz musicians, you will explore the basics of jazz improvisation by learning to listen for musical cues and responding creatively with your voice, body, and improvising on your homemade instruments!

Adapted Dance Workshop for teens and adults with New York City Ballet (NYCB)

Monday, November 15 at 6:00pm ET

Virtual Program

Join the artists of New York City Ballet as participants are guided in a warm-up and learn choreography inspired by some of NYCB's most beloved repertory. This event will take place on Zoom. We will be dancing together. Dancing clothes are not needed, but you may want to wear comfortable clothes that you can dance and stretch in. Siblings are encouraged to participate.

Inspiring Instruments with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Sunday, November 21 at 11:30am ET

Virtual Program

The cello, the piano, the violin - you have seen these instruments on stage and heard them make music together. In this program, we explore instruments and instrumentalists who have inspired great composers! Learn about these instruments and how to build your own in this interactive, online program featuring live music and activities, led by educators and musicians Rami Vamos and Nurit Pacht.

Setting the Stage with CO/LAB Theater Group

Saturday, December 4 at 11:00am ET

Virtual Program

Not all performances happen on a stage. Imagine all the places you can put on a show - outdoors, at a park, even your living room! Join CO/LAB Theater Group in an exploration of site-specific theater. Drawing inspiration from performances that have happened in and around Lincoln Center, we'll stage our own performances from home.

Opera Magic with the Metropolitan Opera Guild

Sunday, December 5 at 11:00am ET

Virtual Program

An exclusive virtual look at what it takes to make operatic magic! Learn about how an opera goes from the rehearsal room to the operatic stage, led by the Metropolitan Opera Guild's Senior Associate of Community Engagement, Elspeth Davis.

Setting the Stage with CO/LAB Theater Group

Sunday, December 5, 1:00pm ET

Virtual Program

Not all performances happen on a stage. Imagine all the places you can put on a show - outdoors, at a park, even your living room! Join CO/LAB Theater Group in an exploration of site-specific theater. Drawing inspiration from performances that have happened in and around Lincoln Center, we'll stage our own performances from home.

Adapted Dance Workshop for children/families with New York City Ballet (NYCB)

Sunday, December 12 at 11:00am ET

Virtual Program

Join the artists of New York City Ballet as participants are guided in a warm-up and learn choreography inspired by some of NYCB's most beloved repertory. This event will take place on Zoom. We will be dancing together. Dancing clothes are not needed, but you may want to wear comfortable clothes that you can dance and stretch in. Siblings are encouraged to participate.

Musical Portraits: Expressing Myself Through Music with the New York Philharmonic

Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 ET

Virtual Program

Join New York Philharmonic Teaching Artist Jacinta Clusellas accompanied by a musician from the New York Philharmonic for an interactive musical workshop that shows how composing can be used as a fun way to express yourself.

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents: Just Friends - Billie Holiday and Lester Young

Wednesday, December 15 at 5:30pm ET

Virtual Program

At its best, jazz can sound like good friends having a conversation. Through laughter and tears, there is a supportive back and forth that keeps the stories flowing. Two great friends, and icons of jazz, are the vocalist Billie Holiday and saxophonist Lester Young. Their innovations and unique style changed the course of music. Join us for a special concert celebrating some of the most beloved music in jazz with a group of outstanding artists from Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Metropolitan Opera: The Magic Flute

Saturday, December 18 at 1:00pm ET

In-Person program

Join us for a magical production of Mozart's beloved fairy tale opera, including stunning visuals and puppetry. Designed for families with a shortened running time just under 2 hours and performed in English. This performance takes place in person at the Metropolitan Opera. All participants must be over the age of 12 and show full proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

Metropolitan Opera: Cinderella

Sunday, December 19 at 3:00pm ET

In-Person program

Celebrate a holiday tradition with Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon. Designed for families with a shortened running time of 1 hour 35 minutes and performed in English. This performance takes place in person at the Metropolitan Opera. All participants must be over the age of 12 and show full proof of Covid-19 vaccination.