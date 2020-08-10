Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
The livestream fundraiser, benefiting organizations working to end systemic racism, will take place on Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET.
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for the final "HAM4CHANGE" virtual event to support organizations focused on ending systematic racism. Organized by cast members Okieriete Onaodowan and Morgan Marcell, and hosted by Andrew Chappelle, the two-hour exclusive livestream will be hosted on the Looped app and will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and never-before-seen original content. VIP virtual meet and greets and digital fan packages are also available. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.events.loopedlive.com/hamilton.
Proceeds will benefit Know Your Rights Camp, African American Policy Forum (AAPF), and Black AIDS Institute (BAI).
Who:
The original award-winning cast of Hamilton: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom JR., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Javier Muñoz, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Andrew Chappelle, Ephraim Sykes, Austin Smith, Hope Easterbrook, Neil Haskell, Thayne Jasperson, Seth Stewart, Sasha Hutchings, Betsy Struxness, Morgan Marcell, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, Ariana DeBose, with special guests Thomas Kail, Director and Stephanie Klemons, Associate Choreographer.
Creator and original star of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will host 10 personalized freestyles via video chat for the ultimate VIP fan experience.
Where:
This livestream experience is available exclusively on Looped, a virtual venue bringing you closer to your favorite celebrities than ever before with patented video chat technology.
"As a family, we are excited to share in our activism and use our collective platform to highlight organizations close to our hearts, because as we all participate individually in our activism, these fundraisers are a chance for us to share the action with our fans," said Okieriete Onaodowan, Hamilton cast member.
