Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Live #Ham4Ham Show at the Richard Rodgers Theatre to Celebrate HAMILTON's Reopening

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Twitter to announce a live #Ham4Ham show today at the Richard Rodgers Theatre at 5pm to celebrate Hamilton's reopening on Broadway tonight!

Well, we're in the building, so...

Hello hello hello! It's a big night of re-openings on Broadway... Let's do a live #Ham4Ham show like the old days? Richard Rodgers,

5PM (and live on FB/Instagram)...

just the show, no live lottery! See you outside in a few... -LMM pic.twitter.com/IaBmHbaKdf - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 14, 2021

Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton will lead the Broadway Hamilton company that also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jin Ha as Aaron Burr; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Euan Morton as King George III; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The Broadway ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.