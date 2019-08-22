Leslie Odom, Jr. Teases New Album Due This Fall

Leslie Odom, Jr. is back at it, hard at work on a new album. The performer announced on Twitter that he will be releasing a new single September 13th, followed by a full album in November!

Following his Tony-winning performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr. went on to release two solo jazz albums. A revised version of his self-titled solo debut album was released in June 2016 just prior to his departure from Hamilton, and he released 'Simply Christmas' in November 2016, featuring jazz takes on Christmas classics. He went on to tour with a jazz quintet performing the music from his albums. He also released his book 'Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning' in 2018. He has also appeared in film and television projects include The Murder on the Orient Express and the upcoming Harriet.

