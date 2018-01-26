Lena Hall's EP 'Obsessed' Now Available for Pre-Order

SKB Records has announced the second month of the groundbreaking new music and video series Lena Hall Obsessed from the Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee. Obsessed: Peter Gabriel, exploring the catalog of the seminal rock star and songwriter, is now available for pre-order at www.LenaHallObsessed.com and will be released on Friday, February 2. A special trailer for the new EP is available below:

A singular artist who authentically and explosively brings the worlds of Rock and Broadway together, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed will ultimately consist of 12 EPs, each released on the first Friday of every month, featuring stripped-down, emotionally-intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Performance music videos have been created for all 54 songs in the series and a new music video will premiere every week in 2018. Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig,Lena Hall and Kurt Deutsch. Purchase the EPs, which are also available on all digital and streaming platforms, and view the videos at www.LenaHallObsessed.com.

Obsessed: Peter Gabriel will feature four unique and powerful reinventions of highlights from the diverse catalog of the six-time Grammy Award-winning superstar. The cuts "Sledgehammer" and "In Your Eyes" are selected from Gabriel's blockbuster 1986 albumSo, with the tracks "Come Talk To Me" originating from Gabriel's platinum 1992 recording Us, and "Lay Your Hands on Me" from his eponymous 1982 release.

Lena will celebrate the new EP with a New York performance at Rockwood Music Hall on Monday, February 26 at 8:30 PM. Tickets are available HERE.

Last month's debut EP, Obsessed: Hedwig and the Angry Inch, her insprired new take on the landmark rock musical for which she earned her Tony Award on Broadway, was hailed as "stirring" by Rolling Stone with Time Out New York calling it a "superb showcase for the mixture of clean power and rock grit that have made Hall so magnetic as a singer." BroadwayWorld raved that "Hall perfectly oscillates between raw rock vocals and lush bluesy ballad tones. This is a beautiful feat that really allows listeners to bask in the glory of Hall's incredible instrument."

Obsessed features Justin Craig on guitar and keyboards; Matt Duncan on bass, keyboards and saxophone; and Brian Fishler on drums and percussion. The album cover is photographed by Melisa Hall and designed by Stephanie Layton. Each set of videos features a different outfit created by renowned designer Malan Breton.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who recently received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the LA Film Festival and will be released, along with its corresponding soundtrack onFebruary 9, 2018. Following her Tony winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America alongside Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig in Los Angeles (LA Drama Critics Circle nomination) and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and can be seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt", and heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony." Hall's most recent stage appearance was starring with Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's two solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, which played the legendary Cafe Carlyle, and The Villa Satori: Growing Up Haight Ashbury both received rave reviews and have spawned live albums. Later this year, Lena will appear opposite Jennifer Connelly in TNT's science fiction epic "Snowpiercer." @lenarockerhall

Lena Hall - "OBSESSED: PETER GABRIEL" TRACK LIST

Come Talk To Me

Sledgehammer

Lay Your Hands On Me

In Your Eyes

SKB RECORDS, originally conceived to bridge the gap between theater and rock music, has become the leading independent force in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Along with the company's imprint Ghostlight Records, they have built a library of over 150 records including major Original Broadway Cast Recordings. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Other notable releases include cast recordings for 2017 Tony nominee Falsettos, 2016 Tony nominees Bright Star and She Loves Me and 2015 Tony nominee Something Rotten! as well as Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with David Yazbek, Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The label recently became part of the new Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

