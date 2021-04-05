Lena Hall Returns With OBSESSED: HEART Streaming Live On April 9th For One Night Only

Lena Hall's popular Obsessed series is back on April 9 at 7pm EST celebrating the band Heart - live for one night only in a special streaming concert! Songs include Barracuda, Alone, What About Love, Magic Man, Heartless, Even It Up, and more.

This bare and intimate show invites the audience to a private zoom room where they can participate, ask questions, or even request songs. Unlike other streaming shows you are invited to interact which lends itself to a more personal and social experience. VIP tickets get you into the private Zoom room with Lena, for video interaction, polls, games, and much much more.

For more information about the Obsessed series, you can visit LenaHallObsessed.com, go to her YouTube channel, or listen to all the previous albums on Spotify, iTunes, et al.

Lena's Zoom shows began in June of 2020 as a way to be creative and connect with fans, friends, and patrons. Now 9 months later they are better than ever. Her song request show Virtually Live had a long and successful run, selling out and bringing communities of people together from all over the world.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's many solo musical revues played sold-out shows at the Legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below and received rave reviews. Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, paid tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases that were accompanied by 54 music videos and a live concert tour. Hall stars as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit drama series Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.