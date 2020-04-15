Legal Action from Fired COLOR PURPLE Star Postponed Due to Health Crisis
As BroadwayWorld had previously reported that actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musical The Color Purple after West End Hamilton actor Aaron Lee Lambert shared a screenshot of her 2014 Facebook post. The post went viral, resulting in a social media outcry with many calling the actress homophobic.
In the post, Omooba said she did not believe people could be "born gay", and described homosexuality as a sin - "legal" but not "right". Lambert had questioned how she could star as Celie in this important LBGTQ+ work while holding such views. Omooba was removed from the production.
Legal action by Omooba was previously set to begin in April, but according to The Stage, the tribunal against Curve in Leicester has been postponed due to the global health crisis. Curve chief executive Chris Stafford told The Stage: "The hearing, which was due to commence on April 30, has been vacated following a direction made by the president of the employment tribunals in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. The hearing will now be listed for a future date when the employment tribunals are back to being fully operational."
