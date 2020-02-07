Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba Legal Action Regarding THE COLOR PURPLE Controversy to Begin in April

BroadwayWorld had previously reported that actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musical The Color Purple after West End Hamilton actor Aaron Lee Lambert shared a screenshot of her 2014 Facebook post. The post went viral, resulting in a social media outcry with many calling the actress homophobic.

In the post, Omooba said she did not believe people could be "born gay", and described homosexuality as a sin - "legal" but not "right". Lambert had questioned how she could star as Celie in this important LBGTQ+ work while holding such views. Omooba was removed from the production.

The Stage has now reported that legal action will begin in April. A tribunal being brought against Curve in Leicester by Seyi Omooba will be heard alongside a case being brought against her former agency in April.

A statement from Curve chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster, issued to The Stage, said: "We can confirm a hearing has been scheduled and the case against Curve (Leicester Theatre Trust) has now been consolidated with the case against Global Artists, as both cases deal with similar legal issues."

Read the full story HERE.





