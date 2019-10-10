Laura Benanti, Bonnie Milligan, Betsy Wolfe And More Announced For Women Of Broadway's THE FULL SCORE
Women of Broadway announces "The Full Score: Today's Women of Musical Theatre" on October 22, 2019. The event will be held at Salon 70, a new state-of-the-art concert venue located in a private home. The Spotlight Series event is a partnership between Women of Broadway, Jenny Niederhoffer Productions, and Georgia Stitt with Maestra Music to present an evening of music featuring songs by women composers and lyricists.
The evening will be hosted by Laura Benanti with performances by Waseem Alzer, Kate Baldwin, Janet Dacal, Brandon Victor Dixon, Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman, McKenzie Kurtz, Bonnie Milligan, and Betsy Wolfe. The performance will include work by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Aya Aziz, Kirsten Childs, Carmel Dean, Amanda Green, Carson Kreitzer, Helen Park, Lynne Shankel, Georgia Stitt, and Shaina Taub.
The event will be directed by Schele Williams with Music Direction by Meg Zervoulis.
A limited number of tickets will be available to the public via online signups at https://www.womenofbroadway.com/spotlight-series/. Those receiving a ticket will be confirmed by Friday, October 18.
Women of Broadway, founded by Disney on Broadway, invites professionals of all genders and backgrounds working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the events free of charge while space remains.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only,... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast
The diner is a?oeOpening Upa?? with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Gram... (read more)
Kathleen Marshall To Direct And Choreograph SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall will join novelist/librettist Rex Pickett and composer Anthony Leigh Adams in collaboratin... (read more)
Jackie Evancho, Eden Espinosa, Jeanna De Waal and More to Star in GET JACK In Concert
A concert of songs from the new rock musical thriller, GET JACK will be presented Tuesday October 29th, 2019 at 7pm on Stage 2 at Rockwood Music Hall ... (read more)
Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th throug... (read more)