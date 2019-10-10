Laura Benanti, Bonnie Milligan, Betsy Wolfe And More Announced For Women Of Broadway's THE FULL SCORE

Women of Broadway announces "The Full Score: Today's Women of Musical Theatre" on October 22, 2019. The event will be held at Salon 70, a new state-of-the-art concert venue located in a private home. The Spotlight Series event is a partnership between Women of Broadway, Jenny Niederhoffer Productions, and Georgia Stitt with Maestra Music to present an evening of music featuring songs by women composers and lyricists.

The evening will be hosted by Laura Benanti with performances by Waseem Alzer, Kate Baldwin, Janet Dacal, Brandon Victor Dixon, Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman, McKenzie Kurtz, Bonnie Milligan, and Betsy Wolfe. The performance will include work by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Aya Aziz, Kirsten Childs, Carmel Dean, Amanda Green, Carson Kreitzer, Helen Park, Lynne Shankel, Georgia Stitt, and Shaina Taub.

The event will be directed by Schele Williams with Music Direction by Meg Zervoulis.

A limited number of tickets will be available to the public via online signups at https://www.womenofbroadway.com/spotlight-series/. Those receiving a ticket will be confirmed by Friday, October 18.

Women of Broadway, founded by Disney on Broadway, invites professionals of all genders and backgrounds working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the events free of charge while space remains.





