Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings - 12/12/22

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Linda Cho - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 39%

William Goodman - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row 8%

JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA 8%

Alejo Vietti - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 6%

ALYSSA LUC - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 5%

Toni Leslie-James - SUFFS - The Public Theater 5%

Emilio Sosa - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 4%

Oana Botez - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 4%

Sarah Laux - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Gregg Barnes - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 3%

Christopher Metzger - CHASING ANDY WARHOL - Bated Breath Theatre Company 3%

Kaye Voyce - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic theatre company 3%

Dominique Fawn Hill - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 2%

Grace Jeon - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 1%

Ann Hould-Ward - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 1%

Queen - WEDDING BAND - Theater for a New Audience 1%

Qween Jean - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 1%

Adriana Diaz - AMERICANO - New World Stages 1%

Orla Long - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Pam Friday - RAP UNZEL - Vortex 0%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Mr. Dam Jr., John Miranda, Yolanda Brooks - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 32%

Laura Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 18%

Rickey Reynoso - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 13%

Sydni Rivero - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 13%

Ellie Raab - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 9%

Natalia Danilova - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 8%

Lauren Snyder - LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbien 38%

Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 9%

Laurie Woolery - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 9%

David JV Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre row 7%

Lance Lewman - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 7%

Jessica Stone - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 6%

Marc Bruni - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 6%

Laura Luc - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 4%

Leigh Silverman - SUFFS - The Public Theater 4%

John Doyle - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 3%

Nick Flatto - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 3%

Scott Elliott - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Ciaran O'Reilly - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

David Serero - THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - center for jewish history 1%

Daniel Sullivan - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Daniella Caggiano - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 28%

Laura A Rizzo - LEGALLY BLONDE JR. - 2022 25%

Robert W. Schneider - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 19%

Jay Michaels - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 18%

kenneth Ferrone - WANDERER - papermill playhouse 10%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Saheem Ali - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 20%

Igor Golyak - THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 8%

Maarten Cornelis - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 8%

Rich Feldman - LOBBY HERO - City Gate Production 7%

Steven M. Fisher - THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 6%

Jamie Lloyd - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 6%

Mike Donahue - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 6%

Jack Serio - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 6%

Gaye Taylor Upchurch - WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 5%

Anne Thompson-Scrething - RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 5%

James E Hardy - B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 4%

Darren Lee Cole - TAMMANY HALL - The Players Theatre 3%

Alexa Kelly - STRINGS ATTACHED - Pulse Ensemble/ Theatre Row 3%

Awoye Timpo - WEDDING BAND - Theater for A New Audience 2%

Reg L. Douglas - LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER - Cherry Lane Theatre 2%

Jackson Gay - GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 2%

Geoffrey Rivas - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Mike Lemme - BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Under St. Marks 1%

Christopher Etienne - I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 1%

Andrés Gallardo Bustillo - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

John Ruiz Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 16%

Ali Kamran - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 12%

Thom Harmon - LOBBY HERO - Moose Lodge Theatre/City Gate Productions 7%

Maggie Burrows - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 7%

Ted Wrigley - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA THEATER 7%

Rachael Langton - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 6%

Joe Barros - NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 6%

Rick Hamilton - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theater 6%

Jay Michaels - DRACULA - Queensborough Performing Arts Center 5%

Dan Bianchi - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 5%

Ella Jane New - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 4%

Sara Wolkowitz - SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON - Abrons Arts Center 4%

Stephanie Cox-Connelly - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

Miranda Haymon - EXCEPTION TO THE RULE - Roundabout Underground 3%

Johnny Culver - GOODNIGHT IRENE - Gingerbread Players 3%

Jay Michaels - SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 2%

Dan Bianchi - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 1%

Johnny Culver - MORE SELECTIONS FROM SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - Fifth Avenue Theater off New York 1%

Gera Sandler - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 1%

Dan Bianchi - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 1%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Samuel Biondolillo - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 14%

Paige Seber - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 11%

Alyssa Saylor - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 10%

Isabella Byrd - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 9%

Yuki Nasake Link - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 8%

Cameron Filepas - CAMP ROCK - Theatre row 7%

Lap Chi Chu - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Natasha Katz - SUFFS - The Public Theater 5%

Stacey Derosier - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane Theater 5%

Jason Lyons - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 4%

Maarten Cornelis - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 4%

Bill Toles & Noel MacDuffie - B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 4%

Jane Cox and Tess James - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 4%

Stacey Derosier - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Stacey DeRosier - WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 3%

Jeff Croiter - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Emily Clarkson - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Bretta Gerecke - AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS - New York Theatre Workshop 1%

Nicole Sliwinski - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 20%

Ethan Steimel - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 14%

Ilana Moskowitz - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 11%

Jamie Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 9%

Wes Shippee - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 9%

Michael Abrams - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 8%

Maarten Cornelis - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 7%

Wes Shippee - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 7%

Vadim Ledvin - SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON - Abrons Arts Center 6%

Wes Shippee - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 5%

Adam Sherwin - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene 37%

Joshua Harmon/Sarah Silverman - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic theatre company 10%

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 8%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 7%

Lance Lewman - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 7%

David Lindsay-Abaire - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 6%

Dan Collins - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 5%

Jeffrey Schmelkin - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 5%

John Ridley - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 3%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 3%

Timothy Allen McDonald - BETWEEN THE LINES - Tony Kiser Theatre 3%

Christina Hemphill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Players 2%

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 2%

Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Asher Muldoon - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Annie Dillon & Sam Caps - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 53%

Christina Hemphill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 47%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 33%

TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 9%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 9%

BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 7%

TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 7%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater 6%

THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 4%

SUFFS - The Public Theater 3%

STRANGER SINGS - Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes 3%

BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

B BOY BLUES - 47th st theatre 1%

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History 1%

THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

AMERICANO - New World Stages 1%

THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

CHICK FLIX - The Players Theatre 1%

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 1%

BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theater 0%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 28%

SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 15%

LIKE THE WIND - The Brick 11%

GRINDR THE OPERA - TOSOS 10%

A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 8%

WRITTEN IN TIME - Pearl Studios 8%

TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theatre Row- Studio Theatre 7%

OTHER WORLD - Delaware Theatre Company 4%

THE WORLD TO COME - Green Room Theatre Company 4%

THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE - Episcopal Actors' Guild 3%

LEVI'S BIG LEAP - The Makers' Ensemble 1%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

FAT HAM - The Public Theater 17%

WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 9%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple 8%

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 8%

THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 7%

CHASING ANDY WARHOL - Bated Breath Theatre Company 7%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 5%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 5%

LOBBY HERO - The Moose Lodge Theatre 4%

RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 4%

LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 3%

TAMMANY HALL - The Soho Playhouse 3%

...WHAT THE END WILL BE - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

WHAT THE END WILL BE - Rounndabout Theatre Company 3%

WEDDING BAND - Theater for A New Audience 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

PEERLESS - 59E59 2%

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 1%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC studios/Under St. Marks 1%

LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER - Cherry Lane Theatre 1%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 1%

STRINGS ATTACHED - Theatre Row/Pulse Ensemble 0%

THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 0%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 14%

THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 9%

TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - SheNYC 7%

THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA theater 6%

CHASING ANDY WARHOL - Bated Breath Theatre Company 6%

UNTITLED RACCOON PLAY - The Tank 5%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab 5%

MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theater 5%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Alchemical Studios 4%

NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 4%

A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON - Abrons Arts Center 3%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 3%

MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 3%

THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 2%

LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 2%

S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 2%

JANE ANGER - New ohio 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

SUPERHERO - Sheen Center 1%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC Studios + Under St. Marks 1%

EXCEPTION TO THE RULE - Roundabout Underground 1%

RAGWEEDS - The Tank 1%

HOUSE OF CHAVIS - Flea Theater 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 37%

Shaina Taub - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 8%

Karen Feeney and David J.V Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 7%

Adam Schlesinger - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic theatre company 7%

Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Lance Lewman, Kristan King and Gabriel Kane - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 6%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 4%

Jeffrey Schmelkin - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 4%

Julianne Wick Davis - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 4%

Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 3%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 3%

Carrie Rodriguez - AMERICANO - New World Stages 2%

Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson - BETWEEN THE LINES - Tony Kiser Theatre 2%

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 2%

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 1%

Asher Muldoon - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Sam Caps & Annie Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 41%

Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theater Row- Studio Theatre 32%

Christina Hempfill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres 27%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 43%

Bobby Pierce Cassidy - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 8%

David Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row 8%

Ellenore Scott - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 7%

Joshua Prince - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 7%

Bill T. Jones - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 5%

Jeorgi Smith - CAMP ROCK - Theater Row 5%

Raja Feather Kelly - SUFFS - The Public Theater 5%

Danny Mefford - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Rachel Leigh Dolan & Rachelle Rak - CHASING ANDY WARHOL - Bated Breath Theatre Company 3%

Darell Grand Moultrie - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 2%

Lorin Latarro - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 2%

Paul McGill - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 2%

Barry McNabb - THE BUTCHER BOY - The Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 35%

Skizzo Arnedillo - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 30%

Thomas Isao Morinaka - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 15%

Michael Hagins - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 11%

Michael Hagins - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 9%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Chip Zien - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 12%

Zoe Glick - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater Company 11%

Amar Atkins - AS YOU LIKE IT - Delacort Theater/Shakespeare In The Park 9%

Blake Roman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 7%

Danny Kornfeld - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 5%

Holden Hagelberger - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 4%

Steven Telsey - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 4%

Jeri Sager - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 4%

Bethany McDonald - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 3%

Victoria Clark - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Ryan Hudzik - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 3%

Kaylin Hedges - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 2%

Marla Mindelle - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 2%

Sean Bell - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Folksbiene 2%

Frankie Grande - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 2%

Maximilian Oster - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre row 2%

Isabella Sciorontino - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 2%

Moss Jones - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 1%

Tamika Lawrence - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 1%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 1%

Jackie Bahary - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 1%

Victoria Bahary - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 1%

Ethan Slater - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 1%

Philippa Soo - SUFFS - The Public Theater 1%

Arielle Jacobs - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 1%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

James R Garrett - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 19%

Tyler Dobies - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 13%

Mia Angelique - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 9%

Andy Tighe - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 8%

Katrien Van Riel - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 7%

Naren Weiss - OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Theatre Row 5%

Alaina Mills - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Cohen - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

David B Friedman - A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD / A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE - J2 Spotlight 5%

Kristen Smith - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Player's Theatre 4%

Coleman Cummings - SHOOTING STAR - Three dollar bill 4%

Eric Michael Gillett - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 4%

Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theater Row- Studio Theatre 4%

Jamiel Burkhart - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 3%

Catalina Kumiski - ENCORE - New Conservatory theater company 2%

Isaac Williams - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Player's Theatre 2%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Mikhail Baryshnikov - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 7%

Uly Schlesinger - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 7%

Jessica Hecht - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 4%

Jermaine Montell - B BOY BLUES - 47th street theater 4%

Adrianna Mitchell - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Calvin Leon Smith - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Evan Todd - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 3%

Nikki Crawford - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Isaac J. Conner - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 3%

Darya Denisova - THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 3%

Benja Kay Thomas - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Evelyn Miller - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 3%

John McGinty - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 3%

Kevin Leonard - RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 2%

Kristolyn Lloyd - CONFEDERATES - Signature theatre 2%

Sarah Street - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish repertory theatre 2%

Marjan Neshat - WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Shannon Tyo - PEERLESS - 59E59 2%

Tieisha Thomas - B- BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 2%

Jonathan Hadley - STRINGS ATTACHED - Theatre Row/Pulse Ensemble 2%

Michelle Veintimilla - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 2%

Mary Mallen - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish repertory theatre 2%

Marsha St. Julien - RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 2%

Sas Goldberg - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 2%

Lauren Molina - GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 2%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Kwame Michael Remy - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 12%

Shirley Chen - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 11%

Robert Greene - MANDELA - ATA 10%

Rachael Richman - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 7%

James A Pierce III - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 5%

Maddie Land - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 4%

Grace Aki - TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - SheNYC Arts 4%

Ry Armstrong - NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 4%

Samantha Simone - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Tanya O'Debra - SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON - Abrons Arts Center 3%

Rose Kortrey - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 3%

Harvard Fraser - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 3%

Justin Mark - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 3%

Marquise Neal - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Ian Duhart - LOBBY HERO - Moose Lodge Theatre/City Gate Productions 2%

Entire Cast (Ensemble) - SUPERSTITIONS - New Ohio Theatre 2%

DIANA YANEZ - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 2%

Duane Ferguson - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Martha Morenstein - GOOD NIGHT IRENE - Gingerbread Players 2%

David Lamberton - VERSE DIVERSE - Theater for the New City 2%

J.J. Miller - ONE EMPIRE UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Laura Clare Browne - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 1%

Caroline Orlando - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 1%

Isaac J. Conner - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 1%

Frank Ziliiyi - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 33%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 9%

TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 9%

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row 8%

BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 7%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 6%

CAMP ROCK - Theatre row 5%

THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 4%

ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 3%

SUFFS - The Public Theater 3%

STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 2%

BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

WANDERER - papermill Playhouse 2%

GRINDR THE OPERA - TOSOS 1%

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History 1%

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 1%

CHICK FLIX HORROR SHOW - The Players Theatre 1%

THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 0%

BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theater 0%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

THE BAKER'S WIFE - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 31%

SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 22%

A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 15%

A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres 12%

RESURRECTION - American Theater of Actors 8%

THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE - Episcopal Actors' Guild 8%

OTHER WORLD - Delaware Theatre Company 5%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

FAT HAM - The Public Theater 17%

WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 10%

TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - She NYC 9%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 8%

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 7%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 7%

THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 7%

CHASING ANDY WARHOL - Bated Breath Theatre Company 7%

B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 5%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 4%

...WHAT THE END WILL BE - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 3%

TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 3%

WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

DIVORCE - Sky Pilot 2%

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 1%

STRINGS ATTACHED - Pulse Theatre Ensemble 1%

THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 1%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 1%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 16%

THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 10%

MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 7%

THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA THEATER 6%

CHASING ANDY WARHOL - Bated Breath Theatre Company 6%

MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 6%

NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 5%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 5%

MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 3%

A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON - Abrons Arts Center 3%

RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

A PLACE FOR US - Chain Theater 3%

S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

THE SURVIVAL - National Queer Theater 3%

SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 3%

LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 2%

THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 2%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC Studios + Under St. Marks 1%

SHARON AND MELINA - The Tank 1%

DIVORCE - Skypilot 1%

HEALING+ - Cre8ive NYC Studios 0%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Beowulf Borit - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Folksbiene 38%

Rebecca Bell - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row 9%

James Stonberger - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 7%

ANTHONY FREITAS - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 5%

Myung Hee Cho - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 5%

Walt Spangler - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 5%

Tobin Ost - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 5%

David Zinn - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 5%

Anna Fedorova - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 5%

Mimi Lien - SUFFS - The Public Theater 3%

Maruti Evans - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Derek McLane - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 3%

Frank J. Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry lane 3%

Dan Daly - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Jaime Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 1%

Jason Ardizzone-West - WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 1%

Jamie Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 1%

David Zinn - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 0%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 28%

Joshua Warner - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 17%

Se Hyun Oh - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 14%

Frank J Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 10%

Gregg Bellón - SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON - Abrons Arts Center 9%

Dan Bianchi - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 8%

Vitaly Umansky - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 6%

Dan Bianchi - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 3%

Dan Bianchi - THE WHISPERER OF DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 2%

BATHROOM OF A BAR - 2022 2%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Dan Moses Schreier - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 37%

Julianne Mason - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 8%

Patrick Periera/JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA 8%

L&M Sound - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 7%

Kai Harada - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Lawrence Schober - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 6%

Sun Hee Kil - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 6%

Tei Blow - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 5%

Sun Hee Kil - SUFFS - The Public Theater 4%

Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 3%

Marc Van Hare - CHASING ANDY WARHOL - Bated Breath Theatre Company 2%

Ken Travis - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 2%

Mikaal Sulaiman - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 2%

Bill Toles & Noel MacDuffie - B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 2%

Megan Cully - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 1%

Jessica Paz - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Germono Toussaint - B-BOY BLUES THE PLAY - 47th Street Theatre 1%

Lissy Gold - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 0%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 35%

Wes Shippee - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 19%

Gregg Bellón & Tanya O'Debra - SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON - Abrons Arts Center 15%

Christopher Darbassie - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab 14%

Wes Shippee - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theater 9%

Wes Shippee - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St. John's Sanctuary 7%