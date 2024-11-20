Lady Gaga Was Originally in Talks to Play Elphaba in the WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everything is coming up Wicked with the premiere of the film adaptation of the iconic musical set to release in theaters this week. The film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the dynamic duo already being praised by critics for their chemistry. But did you know the cast almost looked a lot different?

Lady Gaga was originally in talks to take on the role of Elphaba, according to Page Six. Stephen Daldry was slated to direct, but the film ultimately was helmed by Jon M. Chu. Daldry was signed on as director until he departed the project in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts. Popstar Shawn Mendes was also originally slated to join the cast in the role of Fiyero in this early version of the film.

A source mentioned that Daldry and Gaga had meetings “about the character and who she would be" and stated that Gaga was "essentially cast in his version, and then it fell through."

The role was, of course, ultimately given to Cynthia Erivo, with the role of Fiyero being played by Jonathan Bailey.

About Wicked

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation also Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.