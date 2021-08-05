LISTEN: Lilli Cooper Sings 'Olivia's Song' from Ethan Slater & Nick Blaemire's EDGE OF THE WORLD Concept Recording

Tomorrow, August 6, Broadway Records will release of the world premiere concept recording of EDGE OF THE WORLD: A Concept Album, written by Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, Who's Your Baghdaddy) and Drama Desk nominee Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM!, Glory Days). The recording stars Slater, Blaemire, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady, Big Fish), and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Spring Awakening). The album is available on Friday, August 6th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com

In EDGE OF THE WORLD, when young Ben (Ethan Slater) and his father Henry (Norbert Leo Butz) move to a remote patch of land in rural Alaska, Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings. But as he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation (Lilli Cooper), the line between lie and reality begins to blur. It's a sweeping, handmade fable about the world we're given, and the one we make for ourselves.

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a first listen of "Olivia's Song" performed by Lilli Cooper!

EDGE OF THE WORLD is produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane (Broadway HD, War Horse, Gentleman's Guide), mixed by Aaron Ankrum and mastered by Hans Dekline. The recording features Slater on guitar as well as Marco Paguia (piano), Michael Dobson (drums), Christian Ankrum (bass) and Ankrum (horns, strings and more).

Ethan Slater is an actor, writer and musician (mostly) based in New York. He was nominated for a Tony Award, and won the Drama Desk Award for playing SpongeBob in The SpongeBob Musical, which also happened to be his Broadway debut! As a writer, some upcoming projects include the films Intervenors and Silent Mode, both of which he co-wrote and co-stars in. He's released two EPs of original music, available on Spotify (or wherever you listen to stuff). As an actor, other theater includes: Who's Your Baghdaddy..., PEMDAS, Camelot (Lincoln Center), and when theater returns this fall (!), he will be playing Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer in Assassins at Classic Stage Company. Some TV/film credits: Fosse/Verdon (FX), Law and Order (NBC), Murphy Brown (CBS), SpongeBob: Live On Stage (Nickelodeon), Evol, Untitled Vanessa Del Rio Biopic (upcoming), Kurt. (upcoming). IG: @ethanslater TW: @ethansaslater

Nick Blaemire is a writer and performer based in Brooklyn. At 23 years old, Nick wrote the Broadway one-night-sensation rock musical Glory Days, which has since had over 50 productions around the world -- and will re-open in Japan in Fall 2021. He has written five other original musicals: A Little More Alive (commissioned by Broadway Across America, produced at Williamstown, Kansas City Rep, Barrington Stage, and is optioned as a feature film); Soon (premiered at Signature Theatre, upcoming at the Prima Theatre Fall 2021); Fallout (with Kyle Jarrow), Edge of the World (with Ethan Slater) and Space Dogs (with Van Hughes, upcoming Winter 2022 Off-Broadway at MCC Theatre). Nick has released three EPs of pop songs, all available on iTunes, Spotify, etc. As an actor, he most recently completed the National Tour of Falsettos as Mendel, recurred on Dash & Lily on Netflix, and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his performance as Jon in the Off-Broadway Revival of Tick, Tick...Boom!. IG: @blaemire TW: @nickblaemire