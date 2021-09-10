LISTEN: First Two Songs Released From COVERS FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Today Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals announced the release of the first two singles off the new album Covers From Away, in advance of the full album release on Friday, September 17.

Covers From Away features songs from the hit, Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, reinterpreted by the Newfoundland and Labrador bands and artists who originally inspired the sound of the musical. "Welcome To The Rock" (performed by the The Navigators) and "Screech Out" (performed by The Dardanelles) can both be heard on the Apple original film Come From Away, premiering globally today on Apple TV+.

The digital album is available now for pre-sale/pre-save and the first two tracks can be streamed immediately below:

The musical Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The album was recorded in summer 2021 in various locations throughout Newfoundland, Canada. It was produced by Come From Away writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein with Ian Eisendrath, Bob Hallett and Sean Patrick Flahaven. It was mixed by Ian Kagey, with additional editing by Neal Shaw. The album was mastered by Oscar Zambrano.