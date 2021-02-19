LISTEN: Alan Menken Talks THE LITTLE MERMAID, NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Musical, New Upcoming Animated Film, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Alan Menken appeared on the season finale episode of eleven, a UK-based arts and theatre podcast that releases a weekly interview with leaders in the theatrical sphere.

In the episode, he discussed collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new adaptation of The Little Mermaid, his recent EGOT win, the future of theatre amidst the pandemic, and more.

"There's some rapping in it, there's some very Menken songs, there's some very Miranda songs. But it's all the blend of Menken-Miranda," he said of The Little Mermaid.

He also revealed that he is writing a new animated film called Spellbound, with John Lasseter's new company Skydance, that's having a screening coming up.

Menken also provided an update on the Night at the Museum, revealing it is "ready to go."

"I completed a musical of Night at the Museum which is now discussing with directors, and when the pandemic hits we are ready to go," he said.

The sequel to Enchanted is also still in the works, and Menken said that they are "ready to start filming" as soon as they are able to.

