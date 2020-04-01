LINCOLN CENTER AT HOME Announces #ConcertsForKids

For family audiences, Lincoln Center at Home presents a remarkable group of artists who will bring world-class performances and diverse musical perspectives straight from their homes to yours. #ConcertsForKids are new, short concerts recorded by the artists themselves, specifically for families, during this time.

The performances will premiere at LincolnCenter.org, Lincoln Center's YouTube Page, and on Lincoln Center's Facebook Page and will be available after, on demand for families to enjoy whenever is convenient. Viewers at home can watch premiere live performances curated specifically for families with children. First up are Music from the Sole, Sonia De Los Santos, Zeshan B, and Elena Moon Park.

DETAILS

When: April 1 at 4 p.m.; April 5 at 11 a.m.; April 8 at 4 p.m.; and April 12 at 11 a.m.

Where: LincolnCenter.org, Lincoln Center's YouTube Page, and Lincoln Center's Facebook Page

More: #ConcertsForKids is a part of Lincoln Center at Home (#LincolnCenterAtHome), a new initiative launched to maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lincoln Center at Home also offers Pop-Up Classroom; led by some of the world's best artists and educators, each creative learning activity utilizes simple materials found at home to help families with children explore a variety of art forms.

In addition to the family-friendly offerings, Lincoln Center at Home features a trove of video from the archives of Lincoln Center's resident organizations, including rarely seen footage from decades of Live From Lincoln Center, more recent performances from across campus, and live streams from wherever performances are still happening - empty halls, living rooms, and more.

About #ConcertsForKids

Music from the Sole

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Led by dancer-musician Leonardo Sandoval and bassist-composer Gregory Richardson, Music from the Sole reflects choreographic and musical influences from Sandoval's native Brazil, and Richardson's talent combining funk, house, jazz, and Afro-Cuban music. Featuring original music, choreography, and improvisation, this show is guaranteed to keep children and families engaged. (Recommended for all ages)

Sonia De Los Santos

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

A soulful and important new voice in family music, Sonia De Los Santos spreads messages of joyful community music-making and builds bridges across cultures to inspire and excite children and grown-ups of all backgrounds. Blending both old and new songs, Sonia weaves a personal musical story that touches on universal themes of understanding. (Recommended for all ages)

Zeshan B

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Tempestuous soul arias, urban love dramas, Memphis blues, and civil-rights anthems are interpreted with an Indo-Pakistani feel at this memorable concert by Zeshan B. Born to Muslim Indian immigrants in Chicago, Zeshan uses his powerful voice-singing in English, Urdu, and Punjabi-to tell tales of instability, ambiguity, loss, injustice, unrequited love, urban despair, and youthful ecstasy. His debut album Vetted, produced by legendary soul arranger Lester Snell and recorded in Memphis with a wrecking crew of Stax Records sidemen, was released in 2017. He has opened for Mos Def, A Tribe Called Quest, and Rakim, and performed at venues across the world, including the White House at the invitation of President Obama. (Recommended for ages 10+)

Elena Moon Park

Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Elena Moon Park celebrates folk and children's music from all over East Asia, reinterpreted to mix various musical traditions, languages, styles, and stories. These tunes range from northern Japanese sea shanties to Tibetan jump rope rhymes, joyous Korean harvest sing-a-longs, and more. (Recommended for all ages)

Additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Next up are Gustafer Yellowgold, Falu, Soul Science Kids, and more. Check LincolnCenter.org for updates.





