Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, and More Featured on Scott Alan's Upcoming Album NOTHING MORE

Scott Alan will release his ninth album, Nothing More, on September 24. The songwriter has teamed up with musical director Ben Cohn for a new album celebrating the first two years of Scott's daughter, Alex Vivian's, life.

Filled with soaring orchestrations and harmonies arrangements by Cohn, "Nothing More" celebrates the unconditional relationship between parent and child. Featuring celebrated gay and trans dads from the entertainment industry, "Nothing More" marks a monumental collaboration between Alan and Cohn. The package also contains a second CD of all 11 song instrumentals not available on digital or streaming platforms.

Pre-order the album at http://scottalan.net/signed-sheet-music/nothing-more-signed-cd.

Track List:

Disc One

1. Something is Missing (Matt Henry and Duncan James)

2. We're Gonna Be Dads (Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey)

3. Alex Vivian (Raymond J. Lee and Claybourne Elder)

4. Best For You, Kid (Brody Ray featuring Mary Lambert)

5. Alex's Lullaby (Ian H Watkins)

6. I'm in Love With You (Joe Aaron Reid, Blake Bowden, Daniel Torres & Noah Skaalum)

7. The Routine (Jared Gertner and Rory O'Malley)

8. It's All Up to You (Sam Harris)

9. For Always (Johannes Nymark)

10. Don't Grow (Mark Feehily)

11. Daddy's Little Girl (Scott Alan)

Disc Two

1. Something is Missing (Instrumental)

2. We're Gonna Be Dads (Instrumental)

3. Alex Vivian (Instrumental)

4. Best For You, Kid (Instrumental)

5. Alex's Lullaby (Instrumental)

6. I'm in Love With You (Instrumental)

7. The Routine (Instrumental)

8. It's All Up to You (Instrumental)

9. For Always (Instrumental)

10. Don't Grow (Instrumental)

11. Daddy's Little Girl (Instrumental)