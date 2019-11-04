Kristin Chenoweth to Present at the 2019 CMA AWARDS
Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is set to present at the "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards." Country Music's Biggest Night™, hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.
Other announced presenters include radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, Country artist Blanco Brown, ABC's Dancing With The Stars' Hannah Brown, Country artist Deana Carter, Country artist Janie Fricke, actor/comedian Jim Gaffigan, Country artists Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Midland and Craig Morgan, artist and actress Jennifer Nettles, Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, actor, comedian and writer J.B. Smoove, and Country artists Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood.
Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Additional performers will be revealed this week.
"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alex Rudzinski is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.
For more information on "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers, on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, Vevo and YouTube. To celebrate "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, sweatshirts and other gifts is now available online. Fans can order by Tuesday, Nov. 5 to receive before the show. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13.