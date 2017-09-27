Kristin Chenoweth to Host 'BROADWAY TASTES' Event at NYC Wine & Food Festival

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola (NYCWFF) returns for its 10th anniversary October 12 - 15, 2017.

For the second year, the Festival will be hosting "Variety presents Broadway Tastes" hosted by Kristin Chenoweth on Sunday, October 15 at Metropolitan West.

All-star chefs will be sampling their best brunch dishes inspired by over a dozen of today's most popular broadway shows - participating shows include: A Bronx Tale, Anastasia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, Kinky Boots, Miss Saigon, Once On This Island, The Band's Visit, War Paint, Wicked. Guests will have the chance to meet cast members and there will also be a special appearance by Sirius XM host Seth Rudetsky.

More than 70 events will take place at locations across New York, with 100% of the net proceeds benefiting the hunger-relief organizations Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry. Tickets for NYCWFF's 10th anniversary tickets are available online at www.nycwff.org or by calling (800) 764- 8773.

