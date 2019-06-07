Kristen Bell-Led THE GOOD PLACE To End After Fourth Season

NBC's "The Good Place" will conclude following its upcoming 2019-20 fourth season that begins in the fall.

Michael Schur, creator and executive producer of NBC and Universal Television's "The Good Place," made the following announcement Friday night at the Television Academy in North Hollywood during a panel discussion dedicated to the critically acclaimed comedy series.

"After 'The Good Place' was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons - just over 50 episodes - was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years we've been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don't want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.

I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make 'The Good Place,' and for letting us end it on our own schedule. I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot.



We look forward to a great final season airing this fall."

"Since day one, 'The Good Place' has been a seminal show for us and one that hits all the NBC touch points - incredibly smart, funny, inventive and emotional," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. "We know the audience will love what Mike Schur and his writers have in store for the final season."

Since its launch in 2016, "The Good Place" has won the AFI Award for Program of the Year, TCA Award for Program of the Year, a Humanitas Award and a Peabody Award. In addition, the series has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Writers Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award.

"The Good Place" stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden.





