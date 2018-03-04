Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Win the Oscar for COCO's 'Remember Me'

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have just won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Remember Me," from Coco.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who were behind the Oscar®-winning song "Let it Go" in 2013's "Frozen," penned the thematic song "Remember Me," which is the signature song for beloved performer Ernesto de la Cruz in the movie. "The song is from the point of view of a person hoping to be remembered by a loved one," said Anderson-Lopez. "But the lyric can be interpreted a few different ways depending on the tempo and tone of the music."

Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its 2010 Off-Broadway run. Together, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015.

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





