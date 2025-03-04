Kolton Krouse to Forgo Participation in DEATH BECOMES HER Bows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Femme nonbinary performer Kolton Krouse, who is currently in the ensemble of Death Becomes Her on Broadway has taken to Instagram to share that they will no longer be participating in the production's final bows.

In a statement, the Death Becomes Her scene-stealer shared that "the negativity and hatred" that is currently being aimed at the Trans and Nonbinary community has been "increasingly getting louder," leading their solo bow to feel "unsafe and unwelcoming."

Krouse shared:

PSA: Death Becomes Her Curtain Call

First, I want to extend my love and appreciation to each and everyone of you following my journey here. It’s truly an honor.

As a femme nonbinary human living in the political climate of the world today, I have made the decision, with the support of @cgattelli @markmyars team SM and the entire company of @deathbecomesher , to forgo my participation in the final bows until further notice. Representation in this industry is so important to me, and I’m honored to represent this beautiful community I live in every night as I walk on that stage, however, the negativity and hatred of the Trans and Nonbinary community is increasingly getting louder and I’m feeling it more and more as I take that solo bow. The stage has felt like home since I was 9 years old and it saddens me that it has now become a space that feels unsafe and unwelcoming. I will continue to have my presence on that stage throughout the show and fight for more visibility in the industry but will be protecting my peace by not taking a bow for the time being.

To my Trans and Nonbinary family, I love you, I support you and I feel your support! Protect your own hearts and minds as we have so much more to fight for.

All my love,

Kolton



About Death Becomes Her