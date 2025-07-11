Kinesis Project to Present BRIDGE MATTER/THE REACH Excerpt as Part of Film Works Alfresco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kinesis Project will present an excerpt from Bridge Matter/The Reach on Monday, July 14, 2025 as part of Film Works Alfresco at Inwood Art Works Film Night. Join the neighborhood tradition for a Monday night in the summer with films along the Hudson. The event takes place at The Hudson Restaurant.

After Kinesis Project dancers Stephanie Shin, Yang Sun, Aryanna Allen and Gioia von Staden perform an excerpt from Bridge Matter/The Reach as a dynamic and fun quartet of care, listening and echoes, audiences will settle in to enjoy The Secret Life of Pets on the big screen with Spanish subtitles.

Kinesis Project is a dance organization led by choreographer Melissa Riker that creates dance as public art, facilitates educational programs and produces site-specific performances with diverse communities. A company at the forefront of the international discussion of placemaking, art engagement and the cultural imperative of art in public space, Kinesis Project dance theatre invents large scale, space-changing, breath-taking experiences.

In 2023, Kinesis Project and Opera on Tap toured Capacity, or the Work of Crackling to Los Angeles, Strasbourg France, Seattle and New York City.

Even during 2020 Riker kept Kinesis Project working and creating consistently on both coasts thanks in part to COVID Relief Grants from Dance/NYC, the Indie Theatre Fund and generous donors. The company live-streamed multiple performances from Riverside Park South presented by Summer on the Hudson and continued creating and developing new work on both coasts in person throughout 2021 and into 2022, from Vashon Island, to Seattle to NY's Brooklyn Navy Yard.