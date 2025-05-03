Kevin Oliver Lynch From Irish Rep's IRISHTOWN Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kevin Oliver Lynch is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Lynch takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the new play.

Kevin Oliver Lynch marks his Off-Broadway debut in Irishtown. He left Dublin and began finding his way through small theatre productions up to spots on Law and Order, FBI,and The Tourist on HBO.

Irishtown, a new play by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (Lie Low, recent winner of the Playwrights '73 Scheme bursary) and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls), began previews April 2, 2025, and opened April 13, for a limited run through May 25, 2025, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street).

Irishtown currently features Emmy and Tony Award nominee Kate Burton (Hedda Gabler; The Dead, 1904), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (“Derry Girls,” The Ferryman), Brenda Meaney (Little Gem, Uncle Vanya), and Angela Reed (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with voiceover work by Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption Two).

Irishtown features set & lighting design by Colm McNally (The Beacon), costume design by Orla Long (The Beacon), sound design by Caroline Eng (Yellow Face), and properties by Nicole Rozanski (The Beacon). Michael Palmer (The Dead, 1904) is the Production Stage Manager and Jade Doina (The Dead, 1904) is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Katja Zarolinski (KZ Casting).

Irishtown was first presented in 2023 as part of Irish Rep’s New Works Summer Festival in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre and was further developed in a workshop in Summer 2024 at Irish Rep. Learn more about Irish Rep’s New Play Development Program here. Dubey received the Best Direction Award at the 2025 Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival.

Tickets to Irishtown begin at $55 and are available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.