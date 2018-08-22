Kerry Butler, Rob McClure & More Join Pre-Broadway Tryout of BEETLEJUICE- Complete Cast Announced!

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere Pre-Broadway engagement of the new musical comedy Beetlejuice, based on the 1988 film.

Joining previously announced stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) as 'Beetlejuice,' and two-time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as 'Lydia,' are Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as 'Barbara,' Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Something Rotten!) as 'Adam,' Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock Of Ages) as 'Charles,' two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridgegroom) as 'Delia,' Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as 'Maxine Dean,' Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as 'Maxie Dean' and Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical) as 'Otho'.

The ensemble includes Tessa Alves (Escape to Margaritaville) Johnny Brantley (The Book of Mormon National Tour), Ryan Breslin (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Brooke Engen (Hairspray), Abe Goldfarb ("Pokémon"), Eric Anthony Johnson (Cinderella), Elliott Mattox (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Mateo Melendez (iLuminate: Artist of Light), George Merrick (Honeymoon In Vegas), Ramone Owens (Motown the Muiscal), Devin Roberts (The Lion King), Presley Ryan (Fun Home), Kim Sava (Matilda National Tour), Dana Steingold (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee).

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), with choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong) and a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), Beetlejuice begins performances on Sunday, October 14, 2018 and officially opens on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at the National Theatre in Washington D.C.

It's showtime, folks! Beetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

Beetlejuice features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump) musical direction by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), music producing by Matt Stine, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA; Associate Director Catie Davis, Associate Choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and Line Producer Jenny Gersten.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Warner Bros. motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder.

