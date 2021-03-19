Kerry Butler Joins BroadwayWorld Masterclass Lineup; Reserve Your Private Broadway Experiences Today!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce Kerry Butler has joined our masterclass lineup, as well as the launch of custom event experiences on BroadwayWorld Stage Door!

Check out the masterclass lineup below and learn more about how we can help you plan your next celebration!

Brittney Johnson - 4/25

Brittney teaches acting through song, monologue and scene work. Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Kerry Butler - 4/19

Learn how to act a song, song analysis, how to belt in a healthy way, acting the song, and more! Work on scenes and monologues as well as audition technique. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training.

Dana Steingold - 4/18

This class will focus on vocal tips, storytelling and personalization of your piece. Ultimately, it is about finding the most positive and empowered version of yourself and letting that shine through your work. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training.

Patti Murin - 3/12 - Observer Spots Only Remain!

Using her trademark positivity, Patti can guarantee a creative and inspiring session as she guides you through how to tell the story of your song. Eight slots are available to sing for Patti and get feedback. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Custom Broadway Events

Are you planning an event and need to add some Broadway flare? BroadwayWorld Stage Door can help you plan a Broadway virtual experience featuring you, your guests, and your favorite Broadway stars!

Just like opening night, for one night only you will be the stat of the show!

Our Stage Door team can help coordinate virtual events with our unmatched roster of talent including:

-Virtual classes/masterclasses for parties, groups, or educational institutions of all sizes

-Family events/birthdays/milestones

-Professional development/office happy hours

-Weddings

... and more!

Get in touch with our Broadway experts today for a plan curated just for you!