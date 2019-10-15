Kenita R. Miller Joins COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Kenita R. Miller has just joined the company of Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, now in its third smash hit year on Broadway. Miller will play 'Hannah,' previously played by Q. Smith.
Miller's Broadway credits include: Once On This Island (Mama Euralie/ Grammy/Drama Desk Nom.), The Color Purple (Celie), Xanadu (Erato/Kira understudy). Off B'way: Bella: an American Tall Tale (Miss Cabbagestalk/Mama), Langston In Harlem (Zora Neale Hurston -Drama Desk Nom./ Audelco Award), Working (Drama Desk Award). Regional: Parade (Barrymore Award Outstanding Featured Actress). Film/TV: Sesame Street, Hostages, Blacklist.
Tonight, Kenita R. Miller joins our Broadway company as Hannah (and others)! We are so excited to welcome her to The Rock! ?? #SheIsHere pic.twitter.com/42ct4UVmn3- Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) October 15, 2019
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)
Disney+ Announces Featured Content, Including MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More!
Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its full slate of movies and television series that will be featured on its new streaming service, Disney+.... (read more)