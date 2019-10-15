Kenita R. Miller Joins COME FROM AWAY on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Kenita R. Miller has just joined the company of Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, now in its third smash hit year on Broadway. Miller will play 'Hannah,' previously played by Q. Smith.

Miller's Broadway credits include: Once On This Island (Mama Euralie/ Grammy/Drama Desk Nom.), The Color Purple (Celie), Xanadu (Erato/Kira understudy). Off B'way: Bella: an American Tall Tale (Miss Cabbagestalk/Mama), Langston In Harlem (Zora Neale Hurston -Drama Desk Nom./ Audelco Award), Working (Drama Desk Award). Regional: Parade (Barrymore Award Outstanding Featured Actress). Film/TV: Sesame Street, Hostages, Blacklist.

Tonight, Kenita R. Miller joins our Broadway company as Hannah (and others)! We are so excited to welcome her to The Rock! ?? #SheIsHere pic.twitter.com/42ct4UVmn3 - Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) October 15, 2019

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You