Kelli O'Hara Will Honor Steven Reineke At Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara will give an intimate cabaret performance at Feinstein's/54 Below on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in honor of Music Director Steven Reineke's tenth anniversary leading The New York Pops. Kelli and Steven will jointly curate a program featuring songs from some of their memorable career highlights and work together over the past decade.

A close collaborator with The New York Pops and Steven, Kelli was a soloist at the first New York Pops concert Steven led-the orchestra's 25th Birthday Gala on April 28, 2008. She has additionally headlined concerts with the orchestra in 2010, 2012, and 2014, and has performed with Steven and The New York Pops eight times at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, Kelli has served on The New York Pops Board of Directors since 2012, has headlined a Cabaret Fundraiser for the orchestra's PopsEd music education programs, and is a co-chair of the PopsEd Ambassadors.

The event begins with an open bar with passed hors d'oeuvres, continues with a performance by Kelli O'Hara and her band, and concludes with a dessert reception and toast to Steven Reineke.

Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2018-19 season include: Under the Mistletoe on Friday, December 21 and Saturday, December 22 with Ashley Brown; Unforgettable on Friday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. with Nikki Renée Daniels and Ryan Shaw; Movie Mixtape on Friday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. with Mykal Kilgore, Storm Large, Ashley Park, and Ryan Silverman; and the orchestra's 36th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. paying tribute to the music of Cyndi Lauper.

