Katharine McPhee and More to Perform at City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago has announced that Katharine McPhee will perform on Monday, November 5th. City Winery also announced many other shows, including its annual 10,000 Maniacs Valentine's run. The following shows go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 27 at noon. All tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.

Katharine McPhee

Monday, November 5

$48/$58/$62/$65

Katharine McPhee, an accomplished actress and singer, first burst onto the scene during a storied run on Season 5 of "American Idol." She is well-known to television audiences starring as Paige Dineen in all four seasons of the CBS drama series "Scorpion" and also leading both seasons of the NBC musical drama "Smash."

In 2006, her first single, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow/My Destiny," debuted at #2 on Billboard's Hot Singles Sales chart. Propelled by the gold-certified single, "Over It," her 2007 self-titled album debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200. 2010 saw her return with two records - Unbroken and Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You. That year, her rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" climbed the charts as a top-five holiday hit. In 2017, McPhee reimagined a host of timeless jazz standards on her fifth full-length album, I Fall in Love Too Easily, produced by Don Was. In Spring 2018, McPhee made her Broadway debut starring as Jenna in the hit musical "Waitress," featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Peter Wolf & the Midnight Travelers

Wednesday, November 14

$55/$58/$65/$68

Growing up in an artistic, politically engaged family in the Bronx, Peter Wolf became an early rock 'n' roll convert after attending an Alan Freed rock 'n' roll revue that included performances by Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Frankie Lymon.

Wolf's encyclopedic musical knowledge came in handy when he and some like-minded Boston players formed the J. Geils Band, much of whose early repertoire was drawn from Wolf's vast record collection. Between 1970 and 1983, the J. Geils Band released 13 influential albums, topped the pop single charts with 1981's "Freeze Frame," "Love Stinks," "Centerfold," and earned a reputation as one of rock's most exciting live acts, thanks in large part to Wolf's flamboyant, hyperactive stage presence. After going solo with 1984's Lights Out, Wolf continued to stake out new musical territory with the subsequent releases Lights Out, Come As You Are, Up to No Good, Long Line, Fool's Parade, Sleepless and Midnight Souvenirs, and A Cure For Loneliness. His solo work has seen him collaborate with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, John Lee Hooker, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Little Milton, Wilson Pickett, Shelby Lynne and Neko Case.

Anthony David - Hello Like Before: The Songs of Bill Withers

Monday November 26

$28/$32/$35/$38

Anthony David's hit single "Words," a duet with India.Arie was nominated for a Grammy® for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. He followed up with his album release entitled As Above, So Below which included the Top 20 R&B/Hip-Hop hit "4evermore." His latest album Hello Like Before: The Songs of Bill Withers was just released on September 24, 2018.

Pokey LaFarge

Tuesday, November 27

$28/$30/$32/$35

Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Pokey LaFarge draws from a deep well of American musical traditions to create distinctively personal music that's timeless rather than retro, transcending the confines of genre. Born in Bloomington, Illinois, LaFarge incorporates elements of early jazz, ragtime, country blues, Western swing and beyond, LaFarge has created a vibrant, deeply expressive body of work that embodies an expansive musical vision and vivid storytelling sensibility that are wholly his own.

Jennifer Knapp & Margaret Becker 'Hymns of Christmas'

Sunday, December 2; 12:00 p.m.

GA Seated $18 in advance/$22 day of show

+$20 brunch buffet available

Hymns of Christmas pairs two gifted singer/songwriters in a musical setting that gives a fresh spin to a set of traditional holiday tunes. Jennifer Knapp and Margaret Becker share a background in Christian pop/rock, as well as a willingness to push against the genre's conventions. Knapp has had two albums chart on the Top Contemporary Christian chart while Becker has received multiple Grammy nominations. In Hymns of Christmas, the pair goes for both complementary and contrasting vocal arrangements as they ground their sound in acoustic guitars, bass, and light percussion. Songs from centuries past are embroidered with deft harmonies and filled with a spirit of joy and camaraderie. Both singers take their turns in the spotlight, with Becker shining on a jazzy reworking of "The First Noel" and Knapp stepping forward to deliver folk-styled takes on "Go Tell It on the Mountain" and "The Coventry Carol." Whether the songs are famous or obscure, Knapp and Becker render each number with loving care, lending an inviting glow to the album overall.

10,000 Maniacs

Thursday-Friday, February 14-15; 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 16; 5:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

$48/$55/$58/$65

One of the most critically acclaimed bands of the last three decades, 10,000 Maniacs return for their annual Valentine's Weekend run at City Winery Chicago. 10,000 Maniacs was founded by Robert Buck, Dennis Drew, Steven Gustafson, John Lombardo, and Natalie Merchant in the fall of 1981. Jerry Augustyniak joined in 1983. Together, with artists like R.E.M., they defined college rock and created the first wave of alternative rock bands and what became known as the alternative rock format on FM radio. Writing and performing powerful, danceable and socially conscious original material in and around their hometown of Jamestown, NY, the group toured extensively and produced two independently released records, Human Conflict Number Five ('82) and Secrets of the I Ching ('83) on their own Christian Burial Music label.

An Acoustic Evening with Donavon Frankenreiter

Monday, February 18 - 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

$22/$25/$28/$32

Donavon Frankenreiter's last album The Heart officially marks the start of the singer-songwriter's second decade as a solo recording artist. It's been over ten years since the release of his self-titled debut and, in that time, he has grown, not only as a musician, but also as a man. He's raising a family and nurturing two creative careers - one onstage, one in the waves - but, on top of all that, he's still learning what makes him tick. So, naturally, he named his album after his ticker. To record the album, Frankenreiter booked two weeks of studio time in at Blue Rock Studios in Wimberley, TX. But, unlike the privacy afforded by most studios, these sessions were to be live-streamed on the Internet in a soul-baring exhibition for his fans. With just two bandmates and a studio engineer, Frankenreiter knocked out a song each day and recorded the entire album in full view of a watching public.

All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m., unless noted.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 27 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile™ program have access to ticket sales today in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticket service fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier™, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.

Katharine McPhee, Anthony David, Peter Wolf, Pokey LaFarge, Jennifer Knapp, Margaret Becker, 10,000 Maniacs, and Donavon Frankenreiter join a diverse mix of the most respected names in pop, rock, jazz, blues, world music, theater, dance, spoken word and comedy presented at City Winery Chicago, including previously announced headliners and supporting acts: Willy Porter Band with Martyn Joseph (Sept. 28); Jump, Little Children with Michael Flynn (Oct. 1); Matt Andersen with Terra Lightfoot (Oct. 2); Jane Monheit (Oct. 3); Charlie Hunter Trio (Oct. 4); John Lennon Birthday Retrospective featuring Phil Angotti, Tommi Zender & Casey McDonough (Oct. 7, 1p); Trace Bundy & Sungha Jung (Oct. 7); Crystal Bowersox (Oct. 8); Basia (Oct. 10, 6:30 & 9p); Chicago Plays The Stones featuring Ronnie Baker Brooks & Billy Branch (Oct. 12, 8 & 11p); Incognito featuring Maysa (Oct. 14, 5 & 8p); Surabhi Ensemble Global Tour Project with Massamba Diop (Oct. 15, 7:30p); Grant-Lee Phillips & Josh Rouse (Oct. 17); Steven Page Trio with Wesley Stace (Oct. 18); Isaac Mizrahi (Oct. 19, 7:30p); Wasabassco Burlesque (Oct. 19, 10:30p); Terisa Griffin (Oct. 20, 7 & 10p); Jim Messina (Oct. 21); WildClaw Theatre Presents - A Taste of Deathscribe (Oct. 22); The English Beat (Oct. 24, 7p); Algebra Blessett (Oct. 25); Kevin Griffin (Oct. 26); Matisyahu (Oct. 28-30); David Cook (Oct. 31); Paul Thorn with Trapper Schoepp (Nov. 1); Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene (Nov. 3, 7 & 10p); Vusi Mahlasela (Nov. 4, 7p); Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde (Nov. 6); Girls Gotta Eat - Live Podcast (Nov. 7); Keller Williams Duo with Danton Boller (Nov. 8); David Phipps (Nov. 9); John Hiatt (Nov. 10-11); Eliane Elias (Nov. 13); Joe Henry (Nov. 15); Jon McLaughlin & Matt Wertz (Nov. 18, 4 & 8p); The Expendables (Nov. 19); J Mascis with Luluc (Nov. 20-21); 30DB featuring Jeff Austin & Brendan Bayliss (Nov. 23, 7 & 10p); BoDeans (Nov. 24, 7 & 10p; Nov. 25, 7p); Canned Heat (Nov. 28); Dwele (Nov. 29, 7 & 9:30p); Jane Lynch (Nov. 30, 7 & 10p); An Evening with Suzy Bogguss (Dec. 2, 7p); Kris Allen (Dec. 4); Joe Pug (Dec. 5); Los Lobos (Dec. 9-12); Vienna Teng with Katie Rose (Dec. 16); Kurt Elling (Dec. 19-20); Michael McDermott (Dec 21-23); Shemekia Copeland (Dec. 26-27); Avery*Sunshine (Dec. 30; Dec. 31, 7:30 & 11p; Jan. 1, 5p); Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues featuring Tracy Nelson (Jan. 13, 7p); Randy Bachman (Jan. 24-25); Procol Harum (Feb. 20-21); Kasim Sulton's Utopia (Mar. 7); Ron Pope (Mar. 8-9) and John Parr (Apr. 10).

Opened in 2012, City Winery Chicago is a fully operational winery, restaurant with outdoor patio, concert hall and private event space located in the heart of the West Loop at 1200 W. Randolph, in the historic urban Fulton Market district. Once a refrigerated food distribution warehouse, the 1911 building has been transformed into a contemporary 33,000 square foot haven for those passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The West Loop's only fully operational winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, Argentina and Chile, including a Wine Enthusiast 92-point 2015 Verna's Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir. With more than 400 unique producers from around the world City Winery is recognized with 2014 and 2015 Best of Awards of Excellence "for having one of the most outstanding restaurant wine lists in the world" by Wine Spectator. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert hall accommodates up to 300 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable "listening room" experience enhanced by a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound system. Riedel is the official and exclusive provider of glassware, showing City Winery's commitment to enjoying quality wine in a quality vessel. American Airlines is the Official Airline and Virgin Hotels Chicago is the Official Hotel of City Winery. For more information, please visit www.citywinery.com.

