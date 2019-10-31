Kate Miller Joins Aaron Sorkin's New film and Jerry Bruckheimer Series

Oct. 31, 2019  
Kate Miller Joins Aaron Sorkin's New film and Jerry Bruckheimer Series

Actress Kate Miller has recently been cast in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and will be recurring in Jerry Bruckheimer's new crime drama series HIGHTOWN for Starz network. Kate also plays Vivian Abetemarco on BLUE BLOODS for CBS & can be seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu series RAMY.

Kate, also known for her stage work, appeared on Broadway with Carol Burnett in the comedy-farce Moon Over Buffalo & Sir Peter Hall's revival of Amadeus with Michael Sheen.

Kate is currently repped by Bohemia Group and Deraney PR.

You can find more information on Kate at https://www.katemillernyla.com/ or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/iamkatemiller/.



