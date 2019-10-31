Kate Miller Joins Aaron Sorkin's New film and Jerry Bruckheimer Series

Actress Kate Miller has recently been cast in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and will be recurring in Jerry Bruckheimer's new crime drama series HIGHTOWN for Starz network. Kate also plays Vivian Abetemarco on BLUE BLOODS for CBS & can be seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu series RAMY.

Kate, also known for her stage work, appeared on Broadway with Carol Burnett in the comedy-farce Moon Over Buffalo & Sir Peter Hall's revival of Amadeus with Michael Sheen.

Kate is currently repped by Bohemia Group and Deraney PR.

You can find more information on Kate at https://www.katemillernyla.com/ or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/iamkatemiller/.





Related Articles