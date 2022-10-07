Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces New Leadership: Tricia Reed, Adam Weinert and Paloma Herrera

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is pleased to announce new leadership appointments effective this month. Tricia Reed will be Kaatsbaaan's Managing Director, effective October 17; Adam Weinert will join as Artistic Associate, also beginning October 17; and Paloma Herrera will be Artistic Director for Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive 2023, effective immediately, with Kevin Mckenzie stepping into the role of Artistic Advisor.

"I am thrilled to welcome these deeply talented leaders to our organization," said McKenzie, Kaatsbaan Co-Founder, Board Chair and Artistic Advisor. "They each bring a depth of experience, knowledge and vision and I am confident they will help Kaatsbaan Cultural Park further deepen its mission to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence."

Tricia Reed is an Arts Administrator and Concert & Special Events Producer in the Hudson Valley. On staff at the Bard College Conservatory of Music since 2012, where she is currently the Director of Event Production, Bard Conservatory, Tricia also serves as the Bard Conservatory Orchestra Tour Manager for international and domestic tours, which have previously included China, Eastern Europe and Cuba. Additionally, she is the Business and Licensing Manager for New Albion Records, Inc., the iconic avant-garde record label.

Adam Weinert is a choreographer, researcher and gardener based in Hudson NY. He has produced and choreographed two award-winning dance ﬁlms screened nationally and abroad, and his performance works have toured to four continents. Adam studied at Vassar College, The Juilliard School, and New York University and he has danced with The Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company, The Mark Morris Dance Group, and Shen Wei Dance Arts. In 2020 Adam was named a Bessie Honoree for his work reconstructing and interrogating the choreographic legacy of Modern Dance pioneer Ted Shawn. That same year, he launched Jacob's Garden, a working farm, living archive and participatory piece of choreography on the campus of the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival.

Paloma Herrera was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and became the youngest Principal Dancer in American Ballet Theatre history at age 19. She has appeared as a Guest Artist with great ballet companies around the world, including New York City Ballet, Kirov Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, Tokyo Ballet, Teatro Colon, and National Ballet of Cuba, to name a few. She retired from American Ballet Theatre at the end of November 2015. In 2017, she became the artistic director of Ballet Estable del Teatro Colon where the company has grown immensely since she arrived.