KPOP: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Launches Virtual Open Casting Call

Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes announced that, due to current world circumstances, they have launched a massive virtual open call in order to find the stars of the upcoming premiere of KPOP: The Broadway Musical, conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim with a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

Talented performers of Asian descent in their 20s are encouraged to visit kpopbroadway.com/casting in order to submit audition materials. Materials should include: 1. a video of themselves singing a contemporary K-pop (or pop) song; 2. a dance reel, clip of a dance performance, or short video that shows their dance abilities; and 3. a copy of their resume or a brief description of their singing / dancing / acting / performance experience.

KPOP: The Broadway Musical, directed by Teddy Bergman and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, is scheduled to premiere on Broadway next season.

"As anyone who knows the world of K-pop understands, this show requires the very highest level of triple-threat talent, and we won't let the limitations of social distancing get in the way of assembling the cast of our dreams," Mr. Bergman said in a statement. "This is not only the only feasible way for us to hold auditions, it's also the most democratic and geographically expansive way. I can't wait to discover our stars!"

Claim your backstage pass and dive inside the high-stakes world of K-pop with this exhilarating new Broadway-bound musical. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the hottest labels in K-pop. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP: The Broadway Musical is an all-consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.





