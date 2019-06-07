KISS ME, KATE Cast Album Now Available Digitally

Cole Porter's musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate - 2019 Broadway Cast Recording is available for digital download and streaming starting today, Friday, June 7. The CD release is planned for later this year. The show - based on the current hit production from the Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) - is directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle, with music direction by Paul Gemignani. Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The production has been nominated for four 2019 Tony Awards, including "Best Revival of a Musical." Kiss Me, Kate marks the 24th cast album recording for Roundabout Theatre Company since launching the musical theatre program with She Loves Me in 1993. The album is produced by Kurt Deutsch and Lawrence Manchester. To download or stream the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/kissmekate

The limited engagement of Kiss Me, Kate opened on Thursday, March 14, and was recently extended through Sunday, June 30 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

KISS ME, KATE opened to widespread critical acclaim, including: The New York Times, Daily Beast, New York Daily News, New York Observer, NY1, Washington Post, New York Stage Review New York Stage Review, Newsday, Towleroad, Broadway News, Deadline,Entertainment Weekly, and Hollywood Reporter.

Kiss Me, Kate stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista,"James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

The cast also includes Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno,Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith,Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld, and Travis Waldschmidt.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a dash of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and a stylish, sexy, sophisticated songbook that includes "Too Darn Hot," "So in Love" and "Always True to You in My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design), Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Amanda Green(Additional Material).





