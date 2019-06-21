KINKY BOOTS Alum J. Harrison Ghee Stars In Heather Mae's New Music Video

Today, Washington, DC-based alt-pop powerhouse Heather Mae unleashed "Be Not Afraid," a new single and video from her forthcoming LP GLIMMER. The video, a tribute to Pride Month, features J. Harrison Ghee, the star of Broadway musical Kinky Boots, along with other LGBTQ+ dancers and actors. "After our wedding, my wife and I came face to face with homophobia from someone close to us. I can't explain that emotional pain," Mae explains of the song's inspiration. "The thing that got us through was our accepting friends and family who looked at us and told us that our love is not wrong. 'Be Not Afraid' pays homage to the LGBTQ+ community and the struggles we have faced to be ourselves. LGBTQ+ love is so beautiful. That's all I wanted to capture with this video," Mae says. "The beauty and bravery."

WATCH "BE NOT AFRAID" HERE:

J. Harrison Ghee has starred as "Lola" on Broadway in Kinky Boots as well as on its International Tour. He has also toured regionally in The Color Purple. Industrial credits include: Tokyo Disney Resort, Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Mae's emotive vocals convey pain rimmed with hope," says Glide Magazine, which premiered the video. "As she looks into the camera with a smile in her eyes, we realize the journey has been hard, but she knows that there's much love to gain by living in truth. The power in her voice escalates and reflects the empowerment experienced through acceptance-not acceptance from others, but acceptance of who she is and who she wants to be. What began as a quiet contemplation resolves in a triumphant declaration."

The single follows "You Are My Favorite," a track inspired by her own wedding vows and released via Brightest Young Things in honor of International Day Against Homophobia, and "Feelin Crazy," a mental health awareness anthem which premiered at Billboard. Mae proves she is here to shake up the status quo with her message: "Feel To Heal." Unfazed by what a typical pop artist today is "supposed" to look like and how the typical pop artist is "supposed" to sound, the award-winning songwriter creates intoxicating piano-driven pop anthems that tackle complex topics surrounding mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, self-love, racial injustice, social inequality, and women's rights. Inspired by her own personal experiences and identities -- a queer, plus size woman living with Bipolar Disorder. Mae crafts powerful lyrics and unforgettable music about life's moments -- from the quietly chaotic to the explosive, as she champions those whose voices have been marginalized. "I had a goal when I was writing these songs -- for (fans) and for me," she told Billboard recently. "The messages I get are not 'Yeah, I partied to your songs this weekend and I went on a road trip and blasted your songs.' What I get is, 'I didn't commit suicide 'cause I listened to your song' or 'I came out because of you' or 'I left my abusive partner because of your song.' Those are the messages I get. So f*** this music business; as long as I'm doing the work of keeping people alive, I'm successful."

Mae is currently co-headlining the "Singing OUT Tour," an annual national tour for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, with artist Crys Matthews. This year, the bands will play 23 shows in 15 states in 30 days. Mae's band consists of JJ Jones, the former drummer for queer folkpop supergroup Girlyman, and Joe Stevens, half of duo Coyote Grace who starred in the 2016 documentary Real Boy.

The Singing OUT Tour:

6/23 - McCabe's - Santa Monica, CA

6/25 - Freight & Salvage - Berkeley, CA

6/26 - Michael's on Main - Soquel, CA

6/29 - Havurah Synagogue - Ashland, OR

6/30 - Tsunami Books - Eugene, OR

7/1 - Alberta Rose - Portland, OR

7/2 - The Triple Door - Seattle, WA





