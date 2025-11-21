KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour To Make New Jersey Premiere At Count Basie Center For The Arts

Producers of KIMBERLY AKIMBO announced that the national tour of the Tony Award–winning musical will make its New Jersey premiere at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank from May 21–24, 2026. The staging will serve as the concluding engagement of the musical’s 80-week tour, bringing the production to the state where the story takes place.

Beloved by audiences nationwide, KIMBERLY AKIMBO will make its Garden State debut following its Broadway run and celebrated touring engagements. Adam Philipson, President & CEO of the Count Basie Center for the Arts, noted the significance of presenting the musical in New Jersey for its state premiere.

The touring cast is led by Ann Morrison as Kimberly, with Marcus Phillips as Seth, Jim Hogan as Buddy, Emily Koch as Debra, Laura Woyasz as Pattie, Gabby Beredo as Delia, Skye Alyssa Friedman as Teresa, Darron Hayes as Martin, and Max Santopietro as Aaron. Understudies for the production are Benjamin Camenzuli, Aidan B. Jones, Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, and Bailey Ryon, with Janet Dickinson serving as Kimberly standby.

Set in suburban New Jersey, the musical follows Kimberly, who is approaching her 16th birthday as she and her family relocate to a new town. The story charts her efforts to manage family upheaval, a rare genetic condition, an emerging first crush, and unexpected complications. Adapted from David Lindsay-Abaire’s play, the musical has been described as both humorous and poignant in its exploration of adolescence and resilience.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, based on Lindsay-Abaire’s play. Danny Mefford provides choreography, and Jessica Stone directs. Scenic design is by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. Chris Fenwick serves as Music Supervisor, with Ryan Edward Wise as Music Director. Orchestrations are by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington, and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The North American tour is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick. Lead producer David Stone, also the producer of Wicked, was raised in Monmouth County.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway on November 10, 2022, after its 2021 world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company. The Broadway production played 32 previews and 612 performances. The musical has received major honors including the Tony Award, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama Desk Award for Best Musical. Tesori’s Tony win for the score marked her second such award, making her the first female composer to win twice.