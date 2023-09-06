Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley, and Teralin Jones Join the Tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Julie Reiber (she/her), Benjamin Eakeley (he/him) and Teralin Jones (all pronouns) will join the North American Tour of the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill in the roles of Mary Jane Healy, Steve Healy and Frankie Healy next week when the show begins performances September 12th at Chapman Music Hall in Tulsa, OK.

Julie Reiber most recently closed the hit show Come From Away on Broadway and also performed as Beverley Bass in the CFA concert on the steps of The Lincoln Memorial honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11. She is best known for playing the iconic green girl Elphaba in Wicked with the Broadway and L.A. companies. Other Broadway credits include: BKLYN, All Shook Up, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Newsies. TV/Film credits include Chrissy Tanner in “The Americans”, Cat in the film Freehold opposite Julianne Moore, and as a soloist for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on NBC. Julie has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world including U.S. and Canada, as well as performing with the Korean Symphony in the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Her debut album Love Travels can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

Benjamin Eakeley joins the tour as Steve Healy after Broadway runs in She Loves Me, Cabaret, On a Clear Day… and Sweeney Todd. National tours include Cabaret (Cliff Bradshaw) and Sweeney Todd (The Beadle). Regional work includes seven seasons with The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ. Film/TV: six feature films, “Orange Is the New Black”, “The Blacklist”, “The Good Wife”. Awards: NY Drama Critics’ Circle Special Citation (Sweeney Todd), Astaire Award Nomination (She Loves Me), Lotte Lenya Competition for Singers (National Finalist). He is a graduate of Yale University.

Teralin Jones makes her national tour debut in the role of Frankie Healy. She is a graduate of Howard University (BFA Musical Theater) and a current Lin Manuel Miranda Family Fellow. Regional credits include Spring Awakening as Ilse (Monumental Theater).

Reiber, Eakeley and Jones join the cast for year two, with year one principals Dillon Klena (Nick Healy, he/him), Jade McLeod (Jo, they/them) and Allison Sheppard (Bella Fox, she/her) continuing their roles.

The ensemble includes Lee H. Alexander (he/him), Delaney Brown (she/they), Justin Scott Brown (he/him), Chelle Denton (she/her), Shelby Finnie (she/her), Rishi Golani (he/him), Liesie Kelly (they/them), Cydney Kutcipal (they/them), Jordan Quisno (he/him), Carmella Taitt (she/her), Alexander Tan (he/she/they), Daniel Thimm (he/him) and Elaine Watson (she/her). The cast also includes Naima Alakham (she/her), Claire Crause (she/her), Sophie Lee Morris (she/her), Sergio Pasquariello (he/him) and George Vickers V (he/him) as swings.

The North American tour of Jagged Little Pill launched September 6, 2022 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV and has played more than 30 cities in its first year.

About Jagged Little Pill

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin, 1776), Jagged Little Pill is an “electrifying, visceral and stunning” (The Hollywood Reporter) musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show “redemptive, rousing and real… Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”

Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, to brand new songs written for the show – Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t”, “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard).

Jagged Little Pill officially opened on Broadway December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre after beginning previews November 3. Prior to Broadway, Jagged Little Pill completed a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5–July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.’s history. Jagged Little Pill concluded its award-winning Broadway run on December 17, 2021, after playing 36 previews and 171 performances. That same month, the production made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette’s music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the show to the label’s elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The cast album for Jagged Little Pill was officially released on December 6, 2019 – the day after the show’s opening night on Broadway – and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In the fall of 2020, the musical garnered a season-leading 15 Tony Nominations – including Best Musical – and Grand Central Publishing released a hardcover coffee table book following the journey of Jagged Little Pill to Broadway, with behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, the cast and more. Following the show’s big Grammy Award win in 2021, Jagged Little Pill also won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten).

The North American Tour of Jagged Little Pill is coproduced by Caiola Productions, James L. Nederlander, Geffen Playhouse-Tenenbaum-Feinberg, Dean Borell Moravis Silver, Stephen G. Johnson, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Bard Theatricals, Patty Baker, M. Kilburg Reedy, Karen Deverna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Betsy Dollinger, Sundowners, 42nd.Club, Spencer B. Ross, Melissa M. Jones & Barbara H. Freitag, Christina Isaly Liceaga, FourthWall Theatrical, Iris Smith, Jason Taylor & Sydney Suiter, John Gore Organization, Len Blavatnik, Susan Edelstein, W.I.T. Productions & Work Light Productions and FG Productions. Tamar Climan serves as consulting producer.

Tour Dates

Houston, TX

08/29/23 - 09/10/23

Theatre Under the Stars

Tulsa, OK

09/12/23 - 09/13/23

Chapman Music Hall

Ft. Worth, TX

09/15/23 - 09/17/23

Bass Performance Hall

Regina, SK

10/09/23 - 10/11/23

Conexus Arts Centre

Saskatoon, SK

10/13/23 - 10/15/23

TCU Place

Winnipeg, MB

10/17/23 - 10/22/23

Centennial Concert Hall

Toronto, ON

10/24/23 - 11/26/23

Princess of Wales Theatre

Knoxville, TN

12/05/23 - 12/10/23

Tennessee Theatre

Sacramento, CA

01/02/24 - 01/07/24

SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Dallas, TX

01/12/24 - 01/14/24

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Kalamazoo, MI

01/16/24 - 01/17/24

James W. Miller Auditorium

St. Louis, MO

01/18/24 - 01/21/24

The Fabulous Fox

Fayetteville, AR

01/23/24 - 01/28/24

Baum Walker Hall

Tempe, AZ

01/30/24 - 02/04/24

Gammage Auditorium

Fort Myers, FL

02/13/24 - 02/18/24

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

West Palm Beach, FL

02/20/24 - 02/25/24

Kravis Center

Sarasota, FL

02/27/24 - 02/28/24

Van Wezel

Charleston, SC

03/12/24 - 03/13/24

Charleston Gaillard Center

Orlando, FL

03/19/24 - 03/24/24

Dr. Phillips Center

Chattanooga, TN

03/26/24 - 03/28/24

Tivoli Theatre

Worcester, MA

04/05/24 - 04/07/24

Hanover Theatre