Julia Murney, Ilana Levine and Nic Rouleau Sign on for BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon's Special Guest lineup continues to grow! BroadwayCon has announced Ilana Levine (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), and Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon, Legally Blonde) have joined the Special Guest lineup for BroadwayCon 2018.

BroadwayCon will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018. Tickets for BroadwayCon 2018 are available for purchase now at www.BroadwayCon.com/register.

Previously announced Special Guests include Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, as well as Alessandra Baldacchino, Nicholas Barasch, Laura Benanti, Griffin Birney, Heidi Blickenstaff, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman, Andrea Burns, Liz Callaway, Ben Cameron, Carolee Carmello, Donna Lynne Champlin, Adam Chanler-Berat, Andrew Chappelle, Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Veanne Cox, Janet Dacal, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gasparini, Gideon Glick, Annie Golden, Randy Graff, Molly Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond, Ann Harada, Rodney Hicks, Patrick Hinds, Noah Hinsdale, Emma Hunton, Georgi James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Chad Kimball, Derek Klena, Michael John LaChiusa, Raymond J. Lee, Sydney Lucas, Rick Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Chris McCarrell, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zell Steele Morrow, Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Bryce Pinkham, Gabriella Pizzolo, Anthony Rosenthal, Pierson Salvador, Kyle Scatliffe, Leigh Silverman, James Snyder, Oscar Williams, and Doug Wright. Additional Special Guests will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones for fans of Game of Thrones and the writings of George R.R. Martin (June 30-July 2, 2017; Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN), LeakyCon for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World (August 31-September 3, 2017; Dublin Citywest Hotel, Dublin, Ireland), and BroadwayCon for fans of theatre and Broadway (January 26-28, 2018; Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City). More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com, www.ConofThrones.com, and www.LeakyCon.com.

