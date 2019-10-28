Juilliard Opera Will Be Presenting Mozart's COSI FAN TUTTE

Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts presents Mozart's Così fan tutte, conducted by alumnus Nimrod David Pfeffer and directed by faculty member David Paul, on Wednesday, November 13 and Friday, November 15, 2019, at 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2pm in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater.



Così fan tutte was the last of the three collaborations between Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte-the others being Le nozze di Figaro and Don Giovanni. The operas were composed between 1785 and 1790.



Tickets for Juilliard Opera productions are $40 ($20 for full-time students with a valid ID) and available at juilliard.edu/calendar.



The cast, in order of vocal appearance, features James Ley (Ferrando), Erik van Heyningen (Guglielmo), William Socolof (Don Alfonso), Kathleen O'Mara (Fiordiligi), Megan Moore (Dorabella), and Mer Wohlgemuth (Despina).



Scenic design is by Kristen Robinson; costume design is by Sara Jean Tosetti; and lighting design is by Masha Tsimring.



This performance is part of Juilliard Opera, a program dedicated to the education and training of future generations of singers. Juilliard Opera is supported by the vision and generous lead funding of the International Foundation for Arts and Culture and its chairman, Dr. Haruhisa Handa.



Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts was established in 2010 by the generous support of Ellen and James S. Marcus.

