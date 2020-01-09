Josh Segarra and His Wife Brace Have Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Boy

Josh Segarra and his wife Brace welcomed their 2nd baby boy yesterday morning!

Hank Rice Segarra was born at 3:21 a.m. local time, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.

Read the full story on People.

This news comes only days before the premiere of Josh's next show, the highly anticipate "AJ and the Queen." The new 10 episode, scripted NETFLIX dramady is created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King's (the man behind Sex and the City and The Comeback). Josh will star opposite RuPaul as Hector, RuPaul's boyfriend, who has a "dark and dangerous side"! The show premieres tomorrow, Jan 10th.

Josh Segarra is known for his roles on the television series The Electric Company, Sirens, and Arrow as well as for originating the role of Emilio Estefan in the musical On Your Feet!. His other television credits include Chicago P.D., The Other Two, and Orange is the New Black, while his other theatrical credits include the musicals Lysistrata Jones and Dogfight.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You