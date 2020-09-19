Josh Groban Talks About His Upcoming Concert Series, New Album, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Watch the full interview here!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 18, he chatted with international superstar Josh Groban.

Groban is due to release a brand new album, Harmony, this November. He talked about the album, his upcoming concert series, and more!

Groban talked about the first concert in the series, which will highlight his love of Broadway, on October 3.

"It's always hard to pick a Broadway night because there are so many eras of Broadway, so many eras that I've lived through and eras that I wasn't around for that I wish I lived through," he said. "I have some songs that have been requested a lot, and then I've gotten some requests for songs from shows I've never been in."

"This is going to be a way for me to share that love with so many other countries," he said of the concert. "To be able to express these songs that I love so much to so many more people than I would normally be able to do during a normal, in-person show of Broadway songs."

Groban then went on to talk about his upcoming album.

"The new album was one that I started working on right before the pandemic started and I had about half of the songs decided on at least, some of them recorded," he said. "These are songs that have been requested by the fans for a long time, songs with just the most tremendous arrangements I've ever sung to, some of the most challenging singing I've ever done."

He said that the album was an escape for him, and it includes some songs that he wrote during this time.

Watch the full interview here.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars,Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. Groban has released seven previous studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013's gold-certified ALL THAT Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper.

In 2017, Groban concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway. which documented the past two years of his life on Broadway. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban's Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

