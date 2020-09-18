VIDEO: Josh Groban Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 18 (12pm ET), as he chats with international superstar Josh Groban. Groban is due to release a brand new album, Harmony, this November.

In addition to the new album, Groban will take fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences. To kick off the series, Josh will perform a concert of Broadway favorites on October 3, 2020 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 7am AEDT. In November, Josh will perform a concert celebrating his brand new album, Harmony, which will be released that month. The concert will take place on November 26, 2020 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT, with a second showing that same day at 5pm PST/8 PM EST. And on December 19, 2020, join Josh for his first ever holiday concert. The concert will air at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT. Individual tickets start at $30. Tickets are now available at JoshGroban.com/Livestream.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars,Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. Groban has released seven previous studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013's gold-certified ALL THAT Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper.

In 2017, Groban concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway. which documented the past two years of his life on Broadway. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban's Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.