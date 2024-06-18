Josh Gad to Produce and Star in SPACEBALLS Sequel From Producer Mel Brooks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Josh Gad is set to produce and appear in the long-awaiting sequel to Mel Brooks' 1987 comedy Spaceballs, which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Brooks will return as a producer on the film.

Multiple outlets have reported the news, following a tease from Gad on his Instagram last week. His post featured a photo of a script with a crossed-out title and byline. In his post, Gad said that the project "may be the funniest and best thing I’ve ever worked on."

Gad wrote the script alongside Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, which will be executive produced by Kevin Salter. No plot details have been released at this time.

Gad is known for his roles on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Gutenberg! The Musical, in addition to his onscreen and voice roles which include Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the Frozen franchise, and more. Mel Brooks is an EGOT winner who created the Broadway musicals The Producers and Young Frankenstein, based on his films.

The original Spaceballs film served as a parody of the Star Wars franchise and starring Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, who also served as director. Sequel ideas have been in the works for years, with tongue-in-cheek titles such as Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money and Spaceballs 3: The Search for Spaceballs 2. An animated spin-off/sequel debuted in 2008.