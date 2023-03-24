Jon Hamm Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS

Jon Hamm has joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical as gym coach and sex-ed teacher Coach Carr.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Hamm has joined the big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, which is currently in production.

Jon Hamm's Coach Carr will join Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, reprising their roles from the original 2004 film. Connor Ratliff was also recently confirmed to play Mr. Rapp, another teacher at North Shore High School.

They will join Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Mahi Alam as Mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tony nominated star of the Broadway production, Ashley Park, is also set to appear in the film.

Jon Hamm is best known for his role as Don Draper in the hit series Mad Men. He has also been seen in Top Gun: Maverick, Baby Driver, Bad Times at the El Royale, Tag, Confess Fletch, The Town, and more.

Mean Girls is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.