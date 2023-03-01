Busy Philipps Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical as Mrs. George

Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS

She's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

Busy Philipps has joined the Mean Girls film adaptation as Mrs. George, Regina George's mother.

Deadline reports that Philipps has joined the upcoming movie musical in the comedic role made famous by Amy Poehler in the original 2004 film. The musical role was originated on Broadway by Kerry Butler.

Philipps joins the previously announced Jenna Fischer, who will play Ms. Heron, Cady Heron's mother.

The movie is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles from the original 2004 film. Filming is set to begin on March 6.

Busy Philipps is best known for her roles on the television series Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000), Dawson's Creek (2001-2003), Love, Inc. (2005-2006) and ER (2006-2007), for her abortion access advocacy, and for her portrayal of Laurie Keller on the ABC series Cougar Town (2009-2015), for which she received the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She has also appeared in supporting roles in numerous films, such as The Smokers (2000), Home Room (2002), White Chicks (2004), Made of Honor (2008), He's Just Not That Into You (2009), The Gift (2015), and I Feel Pretty (2018). From 2018 to 2019, Philipps hosted her own television talk show Busy Tonight, on E!. She currently stars in the Peacock original series Girls5eva.

Mean Girls is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.