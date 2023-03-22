Mahi Alam & Connor Ratliff Join MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS

Mahi Alam and Connor Ratliff have joined the cast of the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Deadline reports that Alam will play Mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, who befriends Cady (Angourie Rice) while having a crush on her friend Janis (Auli'i Cravalho). The role was played on Broadway by Cheech Manohar and in the 2004 film by Rajiv Surendra.

Connor Ratliff will play Mr. Rapp, a teacher at North Shore High School.

The pair join the previously announced Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles from the original 2004 film. Tony nominated star of the Broadway production, Ashley Park, is also set to appear in the film.

Mahi Alam is a Bangladeshi-American actor and singer-songwriter who will be seen alongside Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu in American Born Chinese on Disney+. He has also been seen in New Amsterdam on NBC and Strangers on Facebook Watch.

Connor Ratliff is a veteran comedic actor who has been seen on screen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Search Party, and Mike Birbiglia's Don't Think Twice.

Mean Girls is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.