Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
Click Here for More on MEAN GIRLS
Mahi Alam & Connor Ratliff Join MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

Mahi Alam & Connor Ratliff Join MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

The Mean Girls movie musical will be released on Paramount Plus.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Mahi Alam and Connor Ratliff have joined the cast of the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Deadline reports that Alam will play Mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, who befriends Cady (Angourie Rice) while having a crush on her friend Janis (Auli'i Cravalho). The role was played on Broadway by Cheech Manohar and in the 2004 film by Rajiv Surendra.

Connor Ratliff will play Mr. Rapp, a teacher at North Shore High School.

The pair join the previously announced Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles from the original 2004 film. Tony nominated star of the Broadway production, Ashley Park, is also set to appear in the film.

Mahi Alam is a Bangladeshi-American actor and singer-songwriter who will be seen alongside Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu in American Born Chinese on Disney+. He has also been seen in New Amsterdam on NBC and Strangers on Facebook Watch.

Connor Ratliff is a veteran comedic actor who has been seen on screen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Search Party, and Mike Birbiglia's Don't Think Twice.

Mean Girls is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Related Stories
Video: Reneé Rapp Talks MEAN GIRLS Filming & Performs on GMA Photo
Video: Reneé Rapp Talks MEAN GIRLS Filming & Performs on GMA
Renee Rapp is currently in the midst of filming the movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls, reprising her Broadway role as Regina George. Rapp gave an update to Michael Strahan about their filming progress before the performance. Watch the video of the interview and watch Rapp perform 'Too Well,' from her debut EP, 'Everything to Everyone.'
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production Today Photo
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production Today
The upcoming Mean Girls movie musical officially goes into production today! Renee Rapp, who will reprise the role of Regina George that she played on Broadway, took to Instagram to share the news.
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Photo
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
Ashley Park has joined the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Gretchen Weiners in the original Broadway production of Mean Girls the musical. She joins Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Reneé Rapp.
Busy Philipps Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical as Mrs. George Photo
Busy Philipps Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical as Mrs. George
She's not like a regular mom, she's a cool mom! Busy Philipps has joined the Mean Girls film adaptation as Mrs. George, Regina George's mother. Phillips joins the previously announced Jenna Fischer, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney.

From This Author - Michael Major


Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead SinglesSalami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
share